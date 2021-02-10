Ethical fund awards registry mandate

An ethical fund manager has appointed OneVue to provide administration services including unit registry for its suite of funds.

U Ethical Investors has over $1 billion in funds under management which it is transitioning to an outsourced administration model overseen by OneVue.

The mandate will allow U Ethical to leverage web-based capabilities, mobile app, online workflow capabilities and order pad.

OneVue chief executive officer for fund and platform services Richard Harris-Smith said: "Our extensive experience in providing market-leading registry services and innovative technology, will support their goal for growth and delivering competitive returns in an ethical and sustainable way."

U Ethical was established in 1985 and currently had six wholesale funds on offer and three retail including the Funeral Fund which allows investors to invest for their funeral expenses with the remaining balance paid to the estate.

U Ethical director of operations James Davidson said the firm's experience with OneVue has proven an ideal partnership for its next phase of growth.

"We greatly look forward to embarking together on this journey to bring our purpose-driven ethical investment approach to the wider market," Davidson said.

The fund manager recently bolstered its team with Desiree Lucchese joining as ethics and impact manager and Rachel O'Connor appointed as portfolio manager, fixed income and cash products.