Ethical ETF popularity soars

Demand for ethical ETFs continues to surge, surpassing $8 billion, according to BetaShares.

Total ethical ETFs listed on the ASX and Cboe are more than $8.5 billion, with BetaShares' range of ethical ETFs constituting nearly half, according to BetaShares responsible investments director Greg Liddell.

"What we're seeing is more interest in those products and seeing quite significant cashflows," Liddell said.

"We now have nearly $4 billion in our ethical ETFs and by any scorecard, they're very successful.

"You have a new generation and demographic coming through who are more conscious of their role as stewards of the planet, and in Australia, we saw a significant change of perception around climate change after the bushfires in 2019. People who had not previously thought of climate change became more aware, more concerned, and wanted to do more about it."

According to Rainmaker Information's most recent ETP report, total assets in exchange traded products stood at $135.7 billion at the end of March 2022, a reduction of 1.3% or $1.7 billion compared to the end of December 2021. However, total funds under management had increased 32%, or $22 billion in the 12 months to end of March 2022.

As investor demand for sustainable and ethical ETFs has grown, this has led to more thematic-based products for BetaShares. Liddell pointed to the Future of Food ETF (IEAT), which provides exposure to a portfolio of companies in the areas of sustainable global food production and supply.

"We know electricity and energy is a big challenge related to climate change, transport is next, and the next one after that is agriculture," Liddell said. "Agriculture has been a very conservative industry for a very long time, and now what you have is a raft of technological changes, one to get chemicals out, and two just to reduce the emissions around production, manufacturing, logistics, all of which is necessary and I suspect the uptake of the technologies will exceed expectations."

Liddell also pointed to their Solar ETF (TANN), which provides exposure to a portfolio of global companies in the solar energy industry as another thematic product for investors, noting that transparency is a significant attraction to these products.

Beyond being able to expand product offering to meet investor demand, the influx of funds under management means that BetaShares is a more significant holder of shares in listed companies, which augments their stewardship activities.

"The engagement with companies and how we vote our proxies, we take that very seriously," Liddell said.

"When we send an email off to an investor relations department that says we hold x percent of your register, will you take a meeting, you get a meeting.

"But the other thing, coming back to this sea change, the companies we engage with are more willing to talk about these issues as well, and respond to shareholder concerns around sustainability issues, so we can bring that to the table as well."

Liddell also noted that ETFs, given their transparent disclosure of underlying companies, also meet the moment in terms of enhanced regulatory attention to claims of greenwashing. Liddell pointed to an announcement by ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard this week that false claims of environmental and social credentials would be investigated with an eye to enforcement action.

"ASIC's information guide and the ACCC speech basically concluded that the consumer watchdog is going to treat incorrect claims of green credentials as misleading and false advertising," Liddell said.

"It comes back to the fact that the whole regulatory landscape now is recognising that sustainability needs to be more central to everything, and claims need to be accurate and verifiable."