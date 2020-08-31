NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
ERS withdrawals surpass $32bn
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 31 AUG 2020   12:30PM

Retirement savings withdrawals have surpasses $32 billion since the introduction of the government's Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme.

Over the week to August 23, 59,000 applications were received by funds of which 35,000 were initial applications and 24,000 were repeat applications.

The total number of initial applications has reached 3.1 million and repeat applications have reached 1.2 million since the inception of the scheme in April.

Over the week to August 23, super funds made payments to 75,000 members, bringing the total number to 4.2 million since inception.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

The total value of payments during the week was $507 million, with $32.2 billion paid since inception.

The average payment made over the period since inception is $7683 overall and $8452 when considering repeat applications only.

As at 23 August 2020, 98% of applications received since inception had been paid, a slight increase from the previous week.

Since the inception of the scheme payments made to eligible members have taken an average of 3.3 business days after receipt by funds of the application from the Australian Tax Office (ATO) and 95% have been made within five business days.

The 10 funds with the highest number of applications received from the ATO have made 2.8 million payments worth a total of $21.2 billion.

The average payment from these funds was $7617, with 96% per cent of payments made within five days.

AustralianSuper, the country's largest fund, has paid out the most to members, approaching $4.5 billion.

Sunsuper has paid out the second largest amount, coming in at $3.26 billion, while funds with members from harder hit sectors of the economy coming in behind that.

Retail employee's super fund Rest has made $3.26 billion worth of payments, while hospitality fund Hostplus has paid $2.79 billion.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ERSEarly Release of SuperATOAustralianSuperAustralian Tax OfficeSunsuperHostplusREST
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
COVID-19 may delay retirement: WTW
ERS will impact those who didn't access super: REST
Suncorp wealth business down
ISA, Grattan find common ground
40% of ERS applicants not eligible: illion
ERS continues super drain
Link suffers in COVID environment
ERS applications slow
Sunsuper announces investment, insurance changes
Cyber criminals jump on ERS
Editor's Choice
Sydney boutique wins $300m QIC mandate
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:28PM
A Sydney boutique co-founded by three former Challenger investors has won a $300 million mandate from QIC to co-invest in local private debt.
APRA reviews priorities in super
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:26PM
Unlisted asset valuations, early release of superannuation and heatmaps are some of the key areas APRA will prioritise over the next 12-18 months.
Advice group flees MLC after IOOF takeover
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:21PM
HFM & Partners has made the decision to change its Australian financial services licence from MLC-owned GWM Adviser Services in light of the acquisition by IOOF.
Labor says yes, economists say no to SG rise
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:16PM
Former Labor Prime Ministers Kevin Rudd and Paul Keating have slammed the possibility the Liberal party may ditch the planned rise to the super guarantee as economists warn against it going ahead.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something vozYOY1i