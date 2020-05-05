NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
ERS shaves $4m off Raiz Super
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 5 MAY 2020   12:11PM

The government's early release scheme shaved $4 million from Raiz Invest's superannuation offering, as members drew down on their savings to weather the COVID-19 crisis.

Funds under management in Raiz Invest Super fell 6.7% over the past three months, however, it was up 0.3% in the month of April.

Over the month of April, FUM in the investment platform's super offering lifted from $66.25 million to $66.43 million.

Its total FUM lifted 8.9% during April, however, it is down 16% over the past three months. Over the past year, total FUM has increased by 25.4%.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Raiz chief executive George Lucas said the government's superannuation scheme softened a lift in FUM.

"The rate of net churn in customer numbers stabilised in April 2020 with active (paying) customers increasing by 1.3% to more than 218,000," he said.

"The better global market conditions saw our FUM increase by 8.9% to $404.62 million. But due to the COVID-19 early release of superannuation, $4 million was withdrawn from the Raiz Invest Super fund."

The average early release was $7139, he said.

"With state and federal governments starting to lift the social restrictions implemented to contain COVID-19, we will continue to build on these encouraging April numbers as the economy slowly starts to recover," Lucas said.

"Most of our customers have remained loyal to Raiz during these unprecedented times.

"This tells us they understand the benefits that we offer them and gives us confidence we have the right products to continue growing our active customers and FUM in the months ahead."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ERSRaizCOVID-19Raiz Invest SuperGeorge Lucas
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Super funds release $1.3bn
Compliance worse than COVID-19
ERS at risk of significant delays: ISA
Funds receive first ERS applications
Aussies flood to ERS as applications open
Increased customers, incoming crypto: Raiz
Raiz cuts costs, super increases
APRA to track ERS payment times
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
ERS top of mind for advisers
Editor's Choice
Aussie equities winners, losers revealed
ALLY SELBY
Aussie passive and active equity strategies have been put to the test, with Morningstar assessing how the country's small and large-cap managers have fared during the highs of 2019 and the lows of 2020.
Media Super GM joins retail fund
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A member of the Media Super leadership team is set to take on a new role with a retail super fund.
Platinum funds downgraded at Morningstar
KANIKA SOOD
Two funds from Platinum Asset Management were downgraded to bronze at Morningstar yesterday.
Madison sale slated for May completion
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue is on track on complete the sale of dealer group Madison next month, the company said in quarterly update released this morning.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something CNsalRVN