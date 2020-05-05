ERS shaves $4m off Raiz Super

The government's early release scheme shaved $4 million from Raiz Invest's superannuation offering, as members drew down on their savings to weather the COVID-19 crisis.

Funds under management in Raiz Invest Super fell 6.7% over the past three months, however, it was up 0.3% in the month of April.

Over the month of April, FUM in the investment platform's super offering lifted from $66.25 million to $66.43 million.

Its total FUM lifted 8.9% during April, however, it is down 16% over the past three months. Over the past year, total FUM has increased by 25.4%.

Raiz chief executive George Lucas said the government's superannuation scheme softened a lift in FUM.

"The rate of net churn in customer numbers stabilised in April 2020 with active (paying) customers increasing by 1.3% to more than 218,000," he said.

"The better global market conditions saw our FUM increase by 8.9% to $404.62 million. But due to the COVID-19 early release of superannuation, $4 million was withdrawn from the Raiz Invest Super fund."

The average early release was $7139, he said.

"With state and federal governments starting to lift the social restrictions implemented to contain COVID-19, we will continue to build on these encouraging April numbers as the economy slowly starts to recover," Lucas said.

"Most of our customers have remained loyal to Raiz during these unprecedented times.

"This tells us they understand the benefits that we offer them and gives us confidence we have the right products to continue growing our active customers and FUM in the months ahead."

