NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
ERS sees Cbus members forfeit TPD cover
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  FRIDAY, 11 SEP 2020   12:00PM

Cbus has argued the Early Release of Super (ERS) scheme has been detrimental to many Cbus members, having withdrawn their entire balance and seeing the cancellation of their total permanent disability insurance.

Speaking at the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics Cbus chief executive Justin Arter said members are typically working in dangerous occupations and would be unable to obtain insurance otherwise.

"Typically our workers are working at heights in dangerous occupations and many of them are wondering whether they will go home alive at night. As you can imagine being able to obtain that insurance at a reasonable price is an essential part of our offer," he said.

"When our members drain their account to zero that coverage goes away too. So we're anxious, very anxious, that they do maintain a balance with us and the concept of preservation is essential to creating a long, higher balance at retirement."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Deputy chair of the committee Andrew Leigh questioned how Cbus members would be affected if the legislated 12% increase to the super guarantee does not come to fruition.

Arter said it would be a very adverse outcome for members with Cbus modelling revealed its members would on average be $7000 worse off if it is not implemented.

He said that Cbus feels particularly strongly about the increase to SG as a member who is between 25 and 29 typically has 56% of the retirement savings of the general population.

"If we extend that out to persons aged 65 years, our Cbus members retired typically with one third of the average superannuation retirement balance of the so called average superannuation member per the APRA statistics," Arter said.

"That member is more than twice as likely to still have a mortgage compared to the general population. Of course, that's taking into account the fact that a lot of our members have to retire early due to ill health."

Read more: CbusEarly Release of SuperJustin ArterAndrew LeighAPRA
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
APRA expands super data collection
APRA reviews priorities in super
Majority of ERS applications double dippers
APRA issues new licence conditions on NULIS
Cbus pledges net zero emissions
40% of ERS applicants not eligible: illion
ERS withdrawals surpass $32bn
Super contributions rise despite ERS
Suncorp wealth business down
ANZ posts profit, announces dividend
Editor's Choice
WAM wins Blue Sky bid, appoints directors
ALLY SELBY
Shareholders of embattled alternatives investments company Blue Sky have voted in favour of joining the Wilson Asset Management stable at an extraordinary general meeting held yesterday afternoon.
Super funds to face parliamentary grilling
ELIZA BAVIN
Some of the country's biggest super funds are set to face parliamentary scrutiny tomorrow as part of the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics ongoing review.
ASIC can use RC evidence in RI Advice case
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
RI Advice, an IOOF subsidiary, has failed in its attempt to stop ASIC using Royal Commission evidence in its ongoing case against the dealer group.
Mainstream expands private equity offering
ELIZA BAVIN
Mainstream Fund Services has expanded its private equity services in the Asia-Pacific region.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Arian Neiron
MANAGING DIRECTOR AND HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC
VANECK AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Born in Germany from Israeli parents, Arian Neiron has always had fighting spirit in his blood. Now, leading one of Australia's most successful ETF issuers, he reflects on his journey to success. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something P2RByCVS