ERS can be drawn from multiple funds: ATO

The Australian Taxation Office has clarified the rules for the Early Release Super scheme, allowing members to withdraw super from multiple funds.

The ATO said while a member can only apply for one determination per financial year, they are able to request withdrawals from multiple funds so long as it is in the same application.

This allows individuals who hold multiple super accounts to withdraw $1000 from one account and $9000 from another, for example.

This could pose a problem for funds who had not planned for the release of super from low balance accounts.

Interestingly, the ATO has excluded itself from releasing members super if it holds the account.

"An individual cannot apply for a determination to release super under the coronavirus early access arrangements where the super amount is held by the ATO," the organisation said.

"If the individual is not eligible for a direct payment of ATO-held super, they will need to request a transfer of the ATO-held super into an account held by a super provider on their behalf before requesting its release."

The ATO also said the liability to determine eligibility rests on the individual applying, and while evidence will not be required in the application process, it should be retained.

The regulator said super cannot be released from a pension account under the ERS arrangements as anyone receiving an account-based pension is not eligible.

"A member is receiving an account-based pension (that is not a TRIS) they would have met a condition of release with a nil cashing restriction," the ATO said.

"This type of condition of release converts any preserved and restricted non-preserved benefits the member had in their superannuation fund into unrestricted non-preserved benefits.

"As the coronavirus early access arrangements do not apply to unrestricted non-preserved benefits, amounts supporting the pension cannot be accessed under the arrangements."

However, the regulator noted that unrestricted non-preserved benefits can be cashed at any time by a member outside of the COVID-19 early release measures.

For TRIS members, the ATO said they must meet the requirements of ordinary account-based pensions, additional requirements of the SISR that apply to annual payments from the pension account and the restrictions on when a superannuation lump sum resulting from the commutation of a TRIS can be cashed.

"No amounts in excess of what are already allowed to be cashed from a TRIS can be released under the coronavirus early access arrangements," the ATO said.

The regulator said funds will be notified about early release through an electronic file that they will need to download and check each day.

The payments will be subject to proportioning rules and funds are required to make the payment tax-free.

Meanwhile, APRA released an update to help super trustees understand their ongoing responsibilities.

APRA said in dealing with payments to members under the ERS scheme RSE licensees are expected to make payments within five business days of the ATO confirming the members determination for release.

In exceptional circumstances, APRA acknowledged that the process for making a payment may take longer, however still expects the RSE licensee to make payments as "expeditiously as possible".

The regulator acknowledged that while the process for determining and paying amounts under the COVID-19 early release of super measure is different to the usual process RSE licensees are expected to act in accordance with the ATO determination.

"The AML/CTF Rule exempting RSE licensees from undertaking up-front customer verification means that RSE licensees will, in most cases, have less RSE licensee-verified information upon which to form a view about a payment," APRA said.

"However, the security controls around the application process and the RSE licensee appropriately acting on red flags identified by their automated checking process will mean that for the majority of applications it will be reasonable for RSE licensees to depart from their usual fraud control measures in order to ensure payments are made to members as soon as practicable. "

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.