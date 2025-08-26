Equity Trustees sued over Shield Master Fund failures

Equity Trustees will face court over its alleged due diligence failures concerning the Shield Master Fund.

ASIC flagged that as a superannuation trustee, Equity Trustees oversaw the investment of around $160 million of retirement savings into Shield over 2023 and 2024 through its fund.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said ASIC was acting against Equity Trustees as part of its ongoing work to protect members' superannuation savings.

"Instead of acting as an effective gatekeeper for its members' retirement savings, ASIC alleges Equity Trustees allowed thousands of members to invest in Shield which had no track record. Those members ultimately saw their super balances eroded," Court said.

"Superannuation trustees play a critical role helping people save for their retirement. We expect them to do so with care and skill and put the interests of their members first.

"This action should send a clear message to superannuation trustees: proper due diligence is needed when offering investment options for members."

ASIC is alleging Equity Trustees failed to exercise the same degree of care, skill and diligence as a prudent superannuation trustee would; to act in the best financial interests of its members; and to do all things necessary to ensure the financial services covered by its Australian financial services licence were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly.

"This is the first action against a superannuation trustee in relation to this complex set of investigations and we expect more cases to come," Court said.

"Our first priority has been preserving assets for the benefit of investors, but the next phase will be holding key players to account."

ASIC is seeking declarations and civil penalties from the Court.

In response, Equity Trustees said it is "considering ASIC's claim carefully and will respond on the substance of the claim in due course".

"Equity Trustees recognises the deeply difficult circumstances for individuals affected. We have fully cooperated with ASIC's investigation and are carefully reviewing the claim," Equity Trustees managing director Mick O'Brien said.

"Equity Trustees takes its compliance obligations very seriously and has robust processes in place to uphold the best interests of members."

As trustee for the AMG Superannuation Fund and Super Simplifier, Equity Trustees approved the four classes of Shield as investment options on the NQ Super and Super Simplifier platforms.

In February 2024, ASIC halted new offers of investments in Shield. ASIC made interim stop orders on four product disclosure statements for Shield.

In June 2024, ASIC took action to secure the assets held within Shield. ASIC sought orders to preserve the assets of the scheme so that they may be recovered for the benefit of investors while the investigation was continuing.

ASIC understands that, since February 2022, funds totalling more than $480 million have been invested in Shield by at least 5800 consumers, who accessed Shield primarily through superannuation platforms, the trustees for which were Macquarie Investment Management and Equity Trustees.

ASIC said its investigation into the circumstances surrounding Shield are ongoing. In addition to trustees, ASIC is investigating Keystone Asset Management - the responsible entity for Shield - its directors and officers, certain financial advisers who recommended investors invest in Shield, the lead generators, and the research house.

ASIC is also investigating Equity Trustees in relation to the onboarding and ongoing monitoring of the First Guardian Master Fund.