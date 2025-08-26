Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Equity Trustees sued over Shield Master Fund failures

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 26 AUG 2025   12:29PM

Equity Trustees will face court over its alleged due diligence failures concerning the Shield Master Fund.

ASIC flagged that as a superannuation trustee, Equity Trustees oversaw the investment of around $160 million of retirement savings into Shield over 2023 and 2024 through its fund.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said ASIC was acting against Equity Trustees as part of its ongoing work to protect members' superannuation savings.

"Instead of acting as an effective gatekeeper for its members' retirement savings, ASIC alleges Equity Trustees allowed thousands of members to invest in Shield which had no track record. Those members ultimately saw their super balances eroded," Court said.

"Superannuation trustees play a critical role helping people save for their retirement. We expect them to do so with care and skill and put the interests of their members first.

"This action should send a clear message to superannuation trustees: proper due diligence is needed when offering investment options for members."

ASIC is alleging Equity Trustees failed to exercise the same degree of care, skill and diligence as a prudent superannuation trustee would; to act in the best financial interests of its members; and to do all things necessary to ensure the financial services covered by its Australian financial services licence were provided efficiently, honestly and fairly.

"This is the first action against a superannuation trustee in relation to this complex set of investigations and we expect more cases to come," Court said.

"Our first priority has been preserving assets for the benefit of investors, but the next phase will be holding key players to account."

ASIC is seeking declarations and civil penalties from the Court.

In response, Equity Trustees said it is "considering ASIC's claim carefully and will respond on the substance of the claim in due course".

"Equity Trustees recognises the deeply difficult circumstances for individuals affected. We have fully cooperated with ASIC's investigation and are carefully reviewing the claim," Equity Trustees managing director Mick O'Brien said.

"Equity Trustees takes its compliance obligations very seriously and has robust processes in place to uphold the best interests of members."

As trustee for the AMG Superannuation Fund and Super Simplifier, Equity Trustees approved the four classes of Shield as investment options on the NQ Super and Super Simplifier platforms.

In February 2024, ASIC halted new offers of investments in Shield. ASIC made interim stop orders on four product disclosure statements for Shield.

In June 2024, ASIC took action to secure the assets held within Shield. ASIC sought orders to preserve the assets of the scheme so that they may be recovered for the benefit of investors while the investigation was continuing.

ASIC understands that, since February 2022, funds totalling more than $480 million have been invested in Shield by at least 5800 consumers, who accessed Shield primarily through superannuation platforms, the trustees for which were Macquarie Investment Management and Equity Trustees.

ASIC said its investigation into the circumstances surrounding Shield are ongoing. In addition to trustees, ASIC is investigating Keystone Asset Management - the responsible entity for Shield - its directors and officers, certain financial advisers who recommended investors invest in Shield, the lead generators, and the research house.

ASIC is also investigating Equity Trustees in relation to the onboarding and ongoing monitoring of the First Guardian Master Fund.

Read more: ASICEquity TrusteesShield Master FundSuper SimplifierSarah CourtAMG Superannuation FundFirst Guardian Master FundKeystone Asset ManagementMacquarie Investment ManagementMick O'BrienNQ Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Commonwealth Super names chief risk and compliance officer
InterPrac hit with $22m in AFCA complaints
ASIC calls out trustees 'passing the buck' on super switching
Sequoia resumes trading after ASX query
Anti-hawking exemption for advisers a 'silly carve out': SCA
SQM sheds light on Shield Master Fund, First Guardian ratings
Mercer Super sued over 'longstanding and systemic' failures
NAB fined over $15m for delaying hardship applications
Superannuation fraudster sentenced to prison
AustralianSuper executive joins SMC

Editor's Choice

Allianz Retire+ streamlines business, trims workforce

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:45PM
Following the exit of its chief executive, Allianz Retire+ has made several positions redundant as it works to streamline the business.

AustralianSuper executive joins SMC

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:29PM
A former AustralianSuper executive has joined the Super Members Council (SMC) to strengthen its policy development for the superannuation sector.

ATO bares teeth at dentists pushing early super access

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has warned of an increase in "dodgy advice" about accessing superannuation savings for non-critical medical procedures, like cosmetic dental work.

Vale Raymond Mason

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Raymond "Chipp" Mason, the founder of Legg Mason, has passed away at the age of 88.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
1-15

Don't delay, FAAA Congress early bird tickets close Sept 30. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Georgina Dudley

Georgina Dudley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
Georgina Dudley had been with JANA for 14 years before taking on the top job and she is uniquely positioned to lead the firm forward in a quickly changing environment. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media