EQT partners with ETF specialist

Equity Trustees has partnered with an exchange-traded fund manager to launch a global equity strategy.

Eight Bays Investment Management has helped launch the EQT Eight Bays Global Fund, which invests in ETFs listed in global stock exchanges aiming to deliver 2-3% above the MSCI ACWI ex Australia Index.

The fund invests in sectors such as information technology, cyber security, communications services, medical devices and robotics. The minimum investible amount is $5000.

The launch comes after EQT and Eight Bays floated the idea two years ago.

Equity Trustees head of equities Chris Haynes said: "We have spent considerable time in preparing and testing the Global Fund strategy, which is consistent with, and complements the successful investment principles employed in our domestic equity products. We believe this is an innovative way to achieve strong and consistent investor outcomes."

Equity Trustees head of asset management Darren Thompson said the rapidly growing US$5 trillion ETF market is an efficient and effective way to invest in these industries, and that the new fund had been developed specifically with charities and for-purpose organisations in mind.

"More of the organisations and individuals that Equity Trustees serves are seeking global investments that can grow and diversify their capital," he said.

Eight Bays launched in 2018 as an active ETF fund manager. Co-founder George Clapham said that the most efficient way for Australian investors to achieve global industry diversification is by investing in offshore ETFs.

"An actively managed global ETF portfolio can provide superior performance with relatively low volatility and at a lower cost to investors," he said.