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Regulatory

Diversa hit with additional licence conditions

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 23 DEC 2025   12:07PM
Diversa said it "does not accept" APRA's reasons for imposing the conditions and does not consider the measures to be "necessary or warranted".

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Read more: APRAASICDiversa TrusteesFirst Guardian Master FundMargaret ColeShield
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