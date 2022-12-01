Newspaper icon
Diverger acquires licensee support firm

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 1 DEC 2022   12:49PM

Diverger has acquired AFSL Compliance, a licensee support business, with a focus on delivering market leading solutions to self-licensed firms.

The financial services company explained although it already provides services to both licensed and self-licensed advice firms, the acquisition will enable it to continue delivering on its strategy and grow the services it provides.

Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen said: "AFSL Compliance has built a successful, repeatable and valued service for self-licensed firms, and we are pleased to be providing support to their clients."

"Advice firms are growing strongly and looking for more services to help them scale, whilst maintaining choice around how they operate."

AFSL Compliance was established in 2010 and provides support to advice firms which either hold their own AFSL or are looking to obtain their own licence.

It currently works with 160 of Australia's licensees and their financial advisers.

Its founder and owner Stewart Chandler said: "Our service offering has great synergy with Diverger in terms of offering advice firms what they need and want in a flexible manner."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Diverger and to have the opportunity to service more advice firms."

Diverger concluded the self-licensed advice market of privately owned firms made up of one to 10 advisers is now the largest and fastest growing segment in the advice industry and accounted for 25% of advice firms in June this year.

Read more: DivergerAFSL ComplianceNathan JacobsenStewart Chandler
