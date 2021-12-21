NEWS
Regulatory

Disgraced former fund manager chief declared bankrupt

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 21 DEC 2021   12:18PM

The former chief executive of MFS Group - later known as Octaviar - has been declared bankrupt after he failed to pay a penalty to ASIC of $300,000.

The Federal Court made the order against Michael Christodoulou King based on the unpaid penalty even though such a debt is not one provable in bankruptcy, ASIC said.

Justice Kylie Downes decided to bankrupt King as he owes provable debts of more than $177 million and shows no evidence of being able to pay there; there is a strong public interest in protecting the public; and there was nothing inappropriate about ASIC seeking bankruptcy or that it did so without costs assessed.

King was one of five former executives of MFS Investment Management - now in liquidation - who were found liable of breaching their duties as directors.

The MFS Group, later Octaviar and now in liquidation, collapsed in 2008 owing $2.5 billion. The regulator alleged senior executives misappropriated $143.5 million of Premium Income Fund investors' money to repay debts. To do so, ASIC said they falsified and backdated documents.

As part of that, in 2017 King was ordered to pay a pecuniary penalty of $300,000, pay $177,017,084 compensation to PIF and 60% of ASIC's costs. He was also disqualified from managing corporations for 20 years.

Penalties ordered to be paid by the other executives involved ranged from $90,000 to $650,000.

Read more: ASICMFS GroupOctaviarMichael Christodoulou KingMFS Investment ManagementPremium Income Fund
