Director banned for eight years

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 13 JUN 2023   12:48PM

The director of investment manager Foxi Capital has been banned from providing financial services for eight years after it was found he lacked relevant qualifications and experience, and misled investors.

Foxi Capital director and Responsible Entity Services (RES) authorised representative Shaun Fox was banned by ASIC, which found he made false and misleading statements and engaged in misleading and deceptive conduct in relation to financial products. He is also banned from running a financial services business for the same period.

In November 2020, Fox set up RAIC Capital, now known as Foxi Capital, where he offered consumers investment opportunities, including units in the Pleasure Point Mine Unit Trust and Plazrok Investor Trust. He also offered investors the opportunity to invest in various property developments.

An investigation by ASIC found Fox had made false and misleading statements in relation to these investment opportunities.

"Fox represented to several investors that they could roll over their investments in older property schemes into the Pleasure Point Mine Unit Trust, on similar terms to their existing investment," ASIC said.

"Investors that accepted the offer did not receive certificates or appear on the Unitholder Register."

Additionally, ASIC said, Fox represented that he had gifted investors equity through shares in Pleasure Point Mine. However, investors did not appear on the Pleasure Point Mine Shareholder Register and did not receive share certificates.

Notably, the Pleasure Point Mine offering was one of the first investment schemes to receive an interim stop order from ASIC in July 2022 via the RES Investment Fund. The orders related to misleading statements contained in marketing material.

Further, according to RES, in August 2022 Fox offered investors in a separate, failed investment, his shares in the PPM project to mitigate their estimated losses of $700,000. That failed investment was related to the now liquidated PE Capital Funds Management.

ASIC found Fox was "not a fit and proper person to engage in financial services, was likely to contravene financial services laws and was not adequately trained or competent to provide financial services."

The findings were based on Fox's lack of formal qualifications and industry experience, misrepresentations made to potential investors and ASIC, a track record of incomplete and unsuccessful investment offerings, and misuse of Plazrok Investor Trust funds.

In January, RES said Fox had handed over an asset valued at about $8.4 million to compensate the Plazrok Investor Trust investors in the event RES cannot recover the funds elsewhere.

"Mr Fox, a former director of Urban Recycling Solutions Pty Ltd ("URS"), was heavily involved in the management of a project associated with the development and manufacture of Plazrok - an environmentally friendly construction material - until internal disputes arose between the then directors of URS," RES said.

"The directors were unable to resolve their internal disputes, resulting in Mr Fox's removal as a director of URS. The remaining directors have since decided not to proceed with the Plazrok project.

"As a result, retail investors are at a risk of losing funds already invested in the project, to the value of $1.59 million."

Interestingly, Foxi Capital is a foundation partner of the Redcliffe Dolphins NRL team, as well as sponsor of the Coldstream Football and Netball Club and Cardinia Storm Hockey club.

Read more: ASICFoxi CapitalShaun FoxRAIC Capital
