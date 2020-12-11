Design, distribution obligations guide released

The regulatory guide on product design and distribution obligations for the financial services industry has been released.

ASIC's RG 274 Product design and distribution obligations aims to help consumers obtain appropriate financial products by requiring issuers and distributors to have a "consumer-centric approach" to the design and distribution of products.

Product issuers must design financial products in a targeted manner. More specifically, financial products must be designed according to the objectives, financial situation and needs of the consumers.

Product issuers also have an obligation to monitor financial outcomes and review products to ensure that consumers are receiving products that match their objectives.

The principles-based guidance aims to help the industry prepare for the obligations to take effect on 5 October 2021.

Issuers must fill out "target market determination" form to highlight the target market, distribution conditions, and information related to review and monitoring.

Following an extensive engagement, ASIC acting chair Karen Chester said the obligations require firms to set their own boundaries to suit their business, products and customers.

"If they stay within these boundaries this will mean less enforcement action from ASIC and the opportunity for deregulatory initiatives over time," Chester said.

She added that the new obligations are a "game changer" for the industry.

The Financial System Inquiry recommended the obligations in 2014, finding that disclosure alone is unlikely to correct the effect of broader market structures and conflicts that drive product development or distribution practices that result in poor consumer outcomes.