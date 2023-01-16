Demand for illiquid assets surge: Aeon Investments

Demand for illiquid assets surge: Aeon InvestmentsBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | MONDAY, 16 JAN 2023 12:38PM
Research has revealed investors and family offices are gradually turning towards illiquid assets, including private debt, to shelter from the global macro storm.
Aeon Investments conducted a survey of family offices controlling a total of $98.4 billion of assets and found around 90% of participants expect an increased uptake of illiquid assets over the next two years.
It further revealed around 12% of participants predicted demand will increase dramatically.
"Private debt investments often offer strategies providing a floating rate coupon which has the potential to be a natural hedge against inflation," Aeon said.
Family offices further highlighted private debt offers "new investment opportunities" and a "growing array of assets."
"As well as its role in the diversification of portfolios and access to ESG benefits in sub-asset classes in private debt," it commented.
Aeon explained participants unanimously agreed that high quality private debt instruments provide safety.
"Almost all questioned (99%) pointed to the combination of attractive yields and structural protections such as debt covenants and credit enhancement as offering a high degree of safety," it added.
That is upheld by the expectation of improved regulation in the sector with more than a quarter (26%) expecting dramatic improvements in regulation for private debt over the next two years while 52% expect slight improvements in regulation.
Aeon Investments managing director Evgeny van der Geest concluded: "There is growing recognition that private debt can deliver attractive yields and high levels of protection which are very valuable in the current macro conditions."
