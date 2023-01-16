Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Demand for illiquid assets surge: Aeon Investments

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 16 JAN 2023   12:38PM

Research has revealed investors and family offices are gradually turning towards illiquid assets, including private debt, to shelter from the global macro storm.

Aeon Investments conducted a survey of family offices controlling a total of $98.4 billion of assets and found around 90% of participants expect an increased uptake of illiquid assets over the next two years.

It further revealed around 12% of participants predicted demand will increase dramatically.

"Private debt investments often offer strategies providing a floating rate coupon which has the potential to be a natural hedge against inflation," Aeon said.

Family offices further highlighted private debt offers "new investment opportunities" and a "growing array of assets."

"As well as its role in the diversification of portfolios and access to ESG benefits in sub-asset classes in private debt," it commented.

Aeon explained participants unanimously agreed that high quality private debt instruments provide safety.

"Almost all questioned (99%) pointed to the combination of attractive yields and structural protections such as debt covenants and credit enhancement as offering a high degree of safety," it added.

That is upheld by the expectation of improved regulation in the sector with more than a quarter (26%) expecting dramatic improvements in regulation for private debt over the next two years while 52% expect slight improvements in regulation.

Aeon Investments managing director Evgeny van der Geest concluded: "There is growing recognition that private debt can deliver attractive yields and high levels of protection which are very valuable in the current macro conditions."

Read more: Aeon InvestmentsEvgeny van der Geest
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

BlackRock rethinks fundamental equities, PMs depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:02PM
BlackRock Australia is restructuring its Australian fundamental equities business, in a move that's seen the departure of three portfolio managers.

SWFs shrink for first time ever: Report

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
It's no surprise that 2022 was one of the most difficult years for State-Owned Investors (SOIs) in recent history, shrinking in value for the first time ever.

Adviser who faked signatures sentenced in court

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:41PM
Former Adelaide-based financial adviser Tai Thanh Nguyen has pleaded guilty to two counts of falsifying company books.

JPMorgan says fintech was a fraud, closes business

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:06PM
JPMorgan has shuttered the financial planning fintech it acquired in 2021 and is suing its founder, claiming most of its users were fake accounts created to inflate the business' value.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.