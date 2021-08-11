Delta to impact real estate market: Analysis

According to new analysis, the Delta strain of COVID-19 could change Australia's housing landscape dramatically.

The research comes from BuyersBuyers, a property buyers agency network, and RiskWise and looks to examples overseas to predict how Australia might adapt to the Delta variant.

Recent developments from countries with further advanced vaccination rollouts suggest that the Delta variant of the virus is leading to persistently high case numbers detected, BuyersBuyers said.

The substantial increase in cases is leading to a third booster dose recommended by healthcare experts; these boosters are already being given out in Israel and will roll out in the UK next month.

BuyersBuyers said Australia's elimination approach to COVID-19 simply won't be able to continue. The federal and state governments have agreed to a four-stage process to open up and live with COVID-19, and the final step arrives when more than 80% of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

This plan essentially means that Australia, like many other countries, will live with COVID-19 and accept some level of the virus circulating in the community.

"We expect to see a continuation of the current trends for more flexible work and working from home well into 2022, by which time many of these trends will be so entrenched that they may not reverse in full," BuyersBuyers co-founder Pete Wargent said.

"We are getting increased levels of enquiry from buyers seeking to buy in peri-urban locations, away from the major city centres, but still within a reasonable travelling distance"

RiskWise chief executive Doron Peleg agreed that the spread of the Delta variant is likely to impact the economy and the housing market.

"There is presently very little investor appetite for high-rise units, where rental markets have been particularly soft over the past year, especially in inner-city Melbourne," he said.

"This is reflected in a material reduction of dwelling approvals for units of four storeys or above... While sentiment has improved from last year's nadir in Sydney and south-east Queensland, there has been no such recovery in Melbourne, and overall approval levels are running far below their previous market peaks of several years ago."

Meanwhile, Sydney's ongoing lockdown and stubborn case numbers is predicted to lock in another negative quarter of GDP growth for the Australian economy, reversing the positive impact seen earlier in 2021 when the elimination approach was successful, and most cities were open.

With work-from-home protocols unlikely to go away any time soon, inner city real estate could be looking a lot less appealing.

"The top performing markets over the past year were Byron Bay and Sunshine Beach, but it's worth noting that markets such as Orange and Mittagong in New South Wales have been exceptionally tight, and Buderim on the Sunshine Coast is another top-performing inland market," Peleg said.

Wargent agreed, noting that his network of buyers agents had seen an increase in clients looking for property in regional areas close to the capital cities.