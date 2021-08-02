NEWS
Insurance

Data to improve TPD outcomes: ASIC

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 2 AUG 2021   12:05PM

The corporate regulator is urging TPDinsurance providers to act on gaps in their processes by improving data capabilities after previously flagging concerns including declining claim rates, withdrawn claims and poor claims-processing times.

ASIC's Report 696 TPD Insurance: Progress made but gaps remain outlines the areas that need improvement from the nine life insurers that were identified in the 2019 Report 633.

ASIC noted insurers need to uplift their data capability as poor data capability creates key conduct, compliance and governance risks, which can lead to financial risk.

Over 100 data gaps emerged from insurers' data gap assessments, mostly relating to claim events. It was found that data captured by insurers is often inconsistent or not in a searchable or reportable format, limiting its usability.

As such, trustees also need to enhance their data capability for insurance in superannuation.

The nine insurers include AIA, AMP, Hannover, MetLife, MLC, QInsure, TAL, Westpac and Zurich which account for around 75% of the TPD market.

"Important areas for improvement remain, such as better ways to store and use data. We found that data captured by insurers is often inconsistent or not in a searchable or reportable format, limiting its usefulness," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"To achieve good customer outcomes, insurers must lift their data capabilities. Insurers also need to invest more in their data systems to target claims handling problems, and design products to meet the needs of their target market."

ASIC noted that positive key changes have been made, such as reviewing restrictive TPD definitions, working with trustees for insurance in superannuation and improving claims handling.

However, ASIC is urging insurers to act now to meet the requirements of new insurance law reforms from the design and distribution obligations on 5 October 2021 and claims handling and settling services from 1 January 2022.

ASIC said insurers should continue to invest in systems to capture, store and retrieve data, especially in relation to key claim events, maintain searchable and reportable data to proactively identify trends and manage consumer harm and use data to their approach to designing, marketing and distributing sustainable products.

ASIC will follow up with insurers that failed to provide a level of confidence about their investment in data and systems to address these points.

