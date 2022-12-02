DASS clients pushed to accept paltry recoupment

Dixon Advisory and Superannuation Services administrators have said it's in the best interest of the failed group's creditors to vote in favour of a proposed deed of company arrangement that would see them receiving as little as 3.1 cents on the dollar.

Previously this recommendation was rejected by a group of investors representing the creditors - the committee of inspection - on the basis that the proposed deed didn't include the repayment in full of a significant intercompany loan owned to Dixon Advisory, without any conditions.

However, PwC administrators Stephen Longley and Craig Crosbie said while the administrators are sympathetic to the committee of inspection that rejected the proposed deed, a wind up of the company could result in creditors being repaid just one cent on the dollar.

The administrators added that the proposed deed will provide greater certainty of a return to creditors in a likely shorter time frame than liquidation.

Further, any return to creditors in a liquidation scenario would require the successful recovery of a substantial intercompany loan owed to Dixon Advisory, and the costs associated with this recovery are expected to be "significant."

"The structure of the proposed deed is likely to deliver a better outcome to creditors in terms of access to potential insurance proceeds than a liquidation scenario," the administrators said.

The average investor claim is $79,880 which means that the best-case average return to creditors would be $3048 and the worst $86.

Directors attributed the company's failure to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) confirming that it would continue to make adverse findings in relation to claims of Dixon Advisory clients and because of the costs associated with defending civil proceedings against the company regarding the US Masters Residential Property Fund (URF).

In September, Dixon Advisory was made to pay $7 million for providing inappropriate advice and not meeting client best interest obligations.

The Federal Court found that six Dixon Advisory representatives didn't act in the best interests of eight clients on 53 occasions. Each instance involved advising the clients to acquire, roll over or retain interests in the US Masters Residential Property Fund and URF-related products.

Meanwhile, as previously reported by Financial Standard, more than 1600 former clients lodged formal complaints, believing to have suffered a loss due to misconduct related to financial advice. Though, evidently the fact that a complaint has been made doesn't ensure eligibility for restitution.