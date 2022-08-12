CSLR establishment is critical: FPA

The Financial Planning Association of Australia (FPA) has called out the urgent need for a broad-based Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) following ASIC's recent notice for former Dixon Advisory clients to register any complaints with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA).

Just last week, advisers were prompted by the corporate regulator to movie quickly with their complaints to be eligible for compensation. Dixon Advisory's AFCA membership lapses in April 2023. Once lapsed, former clients will not be able to file a complaint and will therefore not be eligible for any potential remediation.

However, the CSLR has not yet been established, and FPA chief executive Sarah Abood has called for immediate action.

"The CSLR needs to be urgently established, yet the drafting we saw in the previous term of government, which lapsed in April this year, would not have covered managed investment schemes," Abood said.

"This would leave financial planners to foot most of the bill for a scheme that would have left the majority of affected consumers unprotected."

At present there is $3.7 million in unpaid AFCA determinations relating to financial advice due to insolvency, yet scheme operators have $6.4 million outstanding against them, almost double this amount, Abood said.

"The total unpaid determinations are $14.7 million across all the areas AFCA manages.

"This makes it clear that the CSLR must extend across AFCA's remit to achieve its aims of ensuring that victims of financial misconduct can be compensated where the firm involved has become insolvent."

Abood also highlighted the importance for the scheme to be funded equitably, so that the current smaller number of financial planners, many of whom are small business operators, are not left bearing the full costs.

"While it was in Opposition, Labor suggested amendments which would include managed investment schemes in the [CSLR] scheme, and we look forward to seeing these changes implemented now they are in government," Abood said.

"We continue to work constructively with the government, consumers and other stakeholders in the sector to deliver certainty and fairness for the financial planning profession and ensure consumers can have trust in the financial system."