Financial Planning

CSLR costs driven by poor advice: AFCA

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 1 APR 2025   12:39PM

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) lead ombudsman, investments and advice Shail Singh has told financial advisers that poor practices are the main contributor to the soaring costs of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR).

"It's important to remember that, ultimately, the main driver of the cost of the scheme is flawed business models leading to consumer complaints," Singh said.

"What we are seeing here at AFCA is that conflicted advice models and inappropriate use of self-managed super funds (SMSFs) are the most prevalent issues behind complaints that then lead to CSLR claims."

Singh said one in five of the complaints AFCA received in 2024 in investments and advice alleged failure by the adviser to act in their client's best interest or to provide appropriate advice.

"We have observed troubling behaviour where some advisers recommend products based on incentives rather than what is in the best interests of the client," he said.

"To put it simply, instead of finding a product for the client some advisers are finding clients for a product. "

In addition, Singh flagged that AFCA had also noted instances where advisers were recommending SMSFs primarily to direct client funds into in-house investment products.

Singh said an associated trend is also the increased number of complaints linked to cold-calling tactics.

"AFCA has seen cases where individuals have been contacted by call centres, often after submitting their details online to secure a superannuation 'comparison'," Singh said.

"These calls are typically from unlicensed representatives who persuade consumers to switch to an SMSF and invest in a specific product. While AFCA can't consider the actions of unlicensed entities, consumers are then referred to a financial adviser who formalises the transaction.

"Again, the aim is to lead consumers into an investment that benefits the firm rather than the client."

Singh said the financial advice industry "plays a crucial role as gatekeepers protecting consumers' wealth in and ensuring their financial security".

"While most advisers act in their clients' best interests, problematic business models - particularly those involving conflicted advice, misuse of SMSFs and aggressive sales tactics - continue to drive complaints to AFCA, potentially feeding through to CSLR claims," he said.

"Advisers are concerned about the cost to them of the CSLR, while consumers are concerned about access to fair compensation when they have been the victims of misconduct.

"From our perspective as dispute resolution specialists we can see that the 'win-win' is to prevent complaints in the first place."

