Crypto providers to hold AFSL under proposed laws

The government is inviting industry feedback on its proposed legislation to develop a fit-for-purpose digital asset regime to better regulate platforms that hold digital assets.

The draft legislation introduces two new financial products within the Corporations Act - digital asset platform and tokenised custody platform. This means the existing consumer protections and licensing rules will generally apply, the statement read.

Providers of the new financial products will be required to hold an Australian financial services licence (AFSL), subject to general requirement to provide their services efficiently, honestly and fairly, while prohibiting misleading and deceptive conduct and unfair contract terms.

They must also provide greater transparency for the market and consumers. Under the proposed laws, entities can be penalised upwards of $16.5 million or 10% of annual turnover for breaching said obligations.

However, smaller, low-risk platforms with less than $5000 per customer and/or facilitating less than $10 million in transactions per year will be exempted, consistent with approaches in other products like non-cash payment facilities.

Feedback on the exposure draft will be used to develop the final bill, the government said. Submissions will remain open until October 24.

Assistant treasurer and minister for financial services Daniel Mulino said the framework is still in its infancy, reiterating that industry feedback will be crucial to advancing the bill.

"The final legislation will introduce a new framework for digital asset businesses in Australia. It is about legitimising the good actors and shutting out the bad, giving businesses certainty and giving consumers confidence," Mulino said.

Assistant minister for science, technology and digital economy Andrew Charlton added: "Australia can be a world leader in digital assets, which are an important part of Australia's digital economy."

"This draft legislation is the next step as the Albanese government delivers a framework that creates certainty for industry and keeps Australians safe and secure."

The announcement follows extensive engagement with industry stakeholders and targeted consultation to reflect sector needs, as the government considers digital assets provide significant opportunities for the Australian economy.

Crypto exchanges welcome proposed legislation

Coinbase regional managing director APAC and Australia director John O'Loghlen said the bill will drive productivity and potential across the digital asset sector.

"There is strong demand from local consumers for digital asset products, and many entrepreneurs and developers want to build and scale businesses here. Today's draft legislation is a meaningful step to ensuring trust in the sector for both consumers and businesses," O'Loghlen said.

"Clear, fit-for-purpose regulation will support economic growth, increase choice for consumers, and ensure Australia remains competitive globally. We look forward to working constructively with government and industry as the legislation progresses."

CloudTech Group chief financial officer and executive director Many Jiang also hailed the implementation, adding that it marks a "defining" moment for the local digital economy.

"For too long, businesses and investors have operated in a grey zone - keen to innovate but constrained by regulatory uncertainty. This framework finally provides the clarity and confidence our $3+ billion sector has been calling for," Jiang said.

"Institutional adoption of blockchain, stablecoins and asset tokenisation is accelerating globally. With clear rules in place, Australia is signalling to the world that we are serious about building a trusted, well-regulated digital asset market.

"This will unlock mainstream adoption, draw institutional capital, and accelerate product innovation, transforming crypto from a niche asset class into a fully regulated part of Australia's financial system."

Meanwhile, BTC Markets said the proposed approach strikes a pragmatic balance between protection and progress.

"BTC Markets welcomes the opportunity to contribute to the consultation process and support the development of a regulatory framework that empowers Australians to confidently engage in the digital asset economy," a BTC Markets spokesperson said.

"By bringing digital asset and tokenised custody platforms under the scope of Australian financial services law, the government is delivering long-awaited clarity for industry participants and investors.

"Its emphasis on transparency, fair conduct, and robust licensing obligations reflects global best practice and reinforces Australia's commitment to a thriving, competitive digital economy."

ASIC looks to expand exemptions

At the same time, ASIC is proposing to include another stablecoin into its class relief for intermediaries engaging in the secondary distribution of the token issued by a licensed issuer.

Following its announcement making the first exemption last week, ASIC is aiming to amend ASIC Corporations (Stablecoin Distribution Exemption) Instrument 2025/631 to add the second stablecoin AUDF, issued by Forte Securities Australia, an AFSL holder since 2017.

Instrument 2025/631 exempts intermediaries from the requirement to hold separate licences when providing services related to stablecoins issued by an AFSL.

Forte Tech Solutions, part of Forte Securities Australia and the technology provider of AUDF, was also named as one of the participants in the Reserve Bank of Australia's ongoing pilot program Project Acacia.

Forte Tech Solutions chief operating officer Paula Gregory said it is proud to be selected and will continue to advance the next phase of digital finance in Australia.