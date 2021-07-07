NEWS
Executive Appointments

Crestone expands Brisbane presence

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUL 2021   12:18PM

Crestone Wealth Management has hired its sixth investment adviser in the past year in a bid to expand its footprint in Brisbane.

John Paul Geribello is the latest to join as an investment adviser this month, taking total staff numbers in Brisbane to 21. Geribello previously worked at Westpac where he was an investment director for over six years and prior to that was also an investment adviser at ANZ.

This year, Simon Rogers, Darryl Wasserman and Shane Fisher joined the firm, while Chris Mackenzie and Jason Poppi moved over in 2020. They joined from the private wealth divisions of major banks like ANZ and Westpac, as well as Perpetual.

Crestone chief executive Michael Chisholm said that over the past several years, the firm's client base in Queensland had grown, demanding the establishment of an expanded presence.

The six advisers report directly to Michael Tritton, the head of advisory for New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia.

Tritton said: "The new advisers are welcome additions to our growing team. Crestone offers global, multi- asset class portfolio construction and management solutions and we are confident the expertise these six advisers possess will complement our existing business and offering."

The high-net-worth advice firm has some $23 billion in funds under advice.

Crestone Wealth Management ANZ Westpac John Paul Geribello Michael Tritton Chris Mackenzie Darryl Wasserman Jason Poppi Michael Chisholm New South Wales Shane Fisher Simon Rogers
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
