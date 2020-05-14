NEWS
Investment
COVID-19 ushers in the future of work
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 14 MAY 2020   4:50PM

With days, weeks, and months passing in what seems a blink of an eye, Australians have become accustomed to the comfort of working from home. So what does it mean for commercial real estate and those invested in it?

Perhaps many, arguably those without children, would prefer the comfort of their homes to the morning commute, bringing questions to the fore on the potential impact of COVID-19 on commercial real estate and office dynamics.

The threat of real structure change has commercial real estate investors biting their nails, with various fundamental factors making the case for both positive and negative demand.

Principal Global Investor's portfolio manager Janine Yoong said there are opposing forces for increased and decreased commercial office demand that could impact commercial real estate investments.

For hygiene reasons, shared workplaces, hot-desking, and cramped workspaces will be a thing of the past, Yoong argues, supporting a somewhat unexpected demand for commercial office investments in the post-pandemic world.

Being able to retain and attract talent will rely on a positive office environment, where people can collaborate together, she said, also supporting demand for office space in the coming years.

"There are so many things I think that people take for granted that we've had in an office space," Yoong said.

"To be six or eight weeks into working from home - I don't think it's a fair test. Try this for six months, and then see if you're dying to go back to the office."

Not being able to draw the line between the office and home environment can have its consequences on mental and physical health, she argued.

"That's going to have a price to pay at some point for health, or well-being, or workers getting burnt out," Yoong said.

"All of that is not being factored in right now; its still novel, it's still fun to work from home. Fast forward a year - I don't think we will feel the same way."

Yet, recognising that not all of a company's staff need to come into the office every single day; that they can be connected online, could have the reverse effect, Yoong said, with companies cutting back on office space to save cash.

"I think everyone will approach it a bit differently, so the net effect of COVID-19 on commercial office space is hard to work out right now," she said.

Interestingly, at a QIC roundtable on April 27, AustralianSuper chief investment officer Mark Delaney questioned whether office buildings were a prudent investment in the post-COVID-19 era.

"I think the fact that we're all sitting at home right now quite comfortably ensconced in our own houses, working away, for $600 billion and 6.5 million members, crises tend to accelerate trends that are already underway," he said.

"So perhaps the real estate assets I'm most interested in looking again at our office assets."

There are currently entire CBD buildings that are unoccupied, he said.

"Will people need that same allocation of CBD office space in five years time if we start getting very comfortable with the idea of people sitting on Zoom meetings and working at home? I don't think we're talking enough about that," Delaney said.

Similarly, KPMG national sector leader for real estate & PE, Craig Mennie, said COVID-19 would irreversibly change the office market.

"The dynamics of the office market are likely to change following COVID-19 shut downs and the effects on operating models, however the extent of change remains difficult to predict," he said.

"For those tenants who were potentially looking for expansion space coming in to COVID-19 period, we have seen a stalling of decisions to lease while they consider the changing ways of working that have been adopted during the lock down period of COVID-19."

However, Mennie still believes there is opportunity in the sector for investors taking a long term view.

"There is literally billions of dollars of dry powder in institutional capital pools waiting to be deployed," he said.

"This will provide the liquidity for a vibrant transaction market."

However, a key variable will be seller and buyer price expectations, with valuations in non-premium buildings already softening in the wake of the pandemic.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Janine YoongCraig MennieMark DelaneyAustralianSuperKPMGPrincipal Global InvestorQIC
