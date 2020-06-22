COVID-19 dampens retirement expectations: Study

New research has revealed the extent of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation's retirees, with many now fearful for the future.

In a survey of 1007 current and prospective retirees nationwide, Allianz Retire+ found that four in five feel that their investments are not safe from economic downturn, while one in three have downgraded their expectations for retirement.

"COVID-19 is taking a terrible toll on the economic wellbeing of many retirees," Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady said.

"In addition to health concerns about the virus, and not being able to see loved ones as much, retirees are yet again suffering from the share market rollercoaster."

The results of the survey demonstrate Australia's superannuation system is not working as intended, he argued.

"COVID-19's impact has exposed shortcomings in retirement product design, access to financial advice and superannuation education," Rady argued.

The survey found that almost 80% of retirees did not seek financial advice during the crisis, with less than a third understanding the investment options available to them in superannuation.

Almost two-thirds of those without a financial adviser said they would not use one due to cost concerns.

"We have to change perceptions of financial advice among retirees and increase access to affordable advice," Rady said.

"The advice proposition is proven to be an integral part of providing individuals with confidence and certainty in retirement."

Those who use an adviser said they feel more confident and secure in their financial position, the survey revealed.

"68% of those who were advised during COVID-19 said they are sticking to their financial plan," Rady said.

"That means advice is definitely deterring people from making sub-optimal investment decisions based on fear or a lack of understanding."

Of those surveyed, nearly half said they were monitoring their investments more closely during the COVID-19 crisis, while just under a third said they were happy with the government's responses impacting their retirement.

Meanwhile, 66% of respondents revealed they did not feel Australia's super system could provide them with a dignified retirement.

"Overall, there is an enormous sense of uncertainty and clear dissatisfaction that needs to be urgently addressed if the system is to work as intended," he said.

"We have a huge opportunity to get the Australian system right and while there are pressing matters to attend to post COVID-19, this is one of them. There's a real danger here if policy change isn't swift and imminent."

The survey also found that the economic impact of the pandemic was far greater on prospective retirees (with seven years to retirement) than those currently in retirement, with 77% of prospective retirees stating that their superannuation would not provide them with enough money for retirement.

"Those nearing retirement have been particularly hurt by the downturn," Rady said.

"These investors tend to have more funds allocated to shares, so have higher susceptibility to market crashes.

"Typically, they are still working and need that income to build retirement savings."

This highlights the danger of sequencing risk to retirees, he said.

"Prospective investors can ill afford to have the share component of their superannuation crushed by market volatility," Rady said.

"Some do not have enough time left in the workforce to rebuild their wealth."

