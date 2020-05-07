NEWS
Coronavirus News
COVID-19 creates case for robo-advice
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   4:53PM

After ASIC issued a stark warning to people using retail broking services to try their hand at day trading, robo-advice services and financial advisers say this is why financial support needs to be accessible.

ASIC observed an average of 4675 new identifiers (signifying a new retail trader) per day in the period of COVID-19 induced volatility.

A total of 140,241 identifiers ASIC had previously not observed were trading. Prior to this volatility, ASIC said an average of 34,502 new identifiers appeared in a period of the same length.

Speaking to Financial Standard, Six Park chief executive Pat Garrett said he was disappointed to see so many hobby day traders losing money in the markets.

"I wasn't surprised that the numbers increased but I was very surprised at the magnitude of the increase," Garrett said.

"What was so distressing about it was seeing three to four times the number of accounts becoming active every day and the holding period for the stocks being purchased compressing to one day."

Six Park has now lowered its minimum investment to $5000 from $10,000 and is waiving investment management fees for three months.

"There's too many people that aren't accessing the services that are available to help them with their investment management," Garrett said.

He hopes the way retail broking clients are losing out in markets, as evidenced by the ASIC paper, might help convince the regulator that robo personal advice should be widely available in Australia.

Six Park has a direct to consumer offering but also works with financial advisers.

"To get our service capabilities available to advisers to serve a much broader client base than they do now with their holistic advice, it would be helpful for the regulators to further clarify some of the guidelines around how scaled personal advice could work," Garrett said.

He pointed to J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, Charles Schwab and Fidelity overseas each offering a low-touch, low-cost digitally led investment management service as proof of its potential value in Australia.

"The advice gap was realised overseas years ago and as a result robo is managing hundreds of billions of dollars of assets for consumers overseas," Garrett said.

As for the hobby day traders, Garrett feels for them.

"The value of investment has a lot to do with time in market. Day trading is gambling and the house usually wins," he said.

"The average punter sees the markets going up and down each day and they think they can make some money.... Who is making money? It's the people getting paid for the transaction and the professional who can see there is suckers out there and can see the herd mentality."

Financial adviser Antoinette Mullins has seen for herself the way people want to jump into the market right now.

She had a retired client call her asking to buy travel and bank shares because they thought the companies were good value. Those travel companies have seen their share prices slide further since.

"It took a few phone calls to explain that we cannot jump into things just because they are a good opportunity if it's not within your risk profile," Mullins said.

"Clients who are interested in shares like that, they can have a bit of play money in a broking app. But it's good to have a sounding board and a financial adviser you can talk to even about that play money."

Mullins said on one level she's happy to see people interested in markets right now, because at least it shows they have a level of financial literacy and interest in making their money work for them.

"But a little knowledge is so dangerous. You can't just jump in," she said.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

