Court fines ANZ for dodgy introducer program

ANZ has copped a $10 million penalty for its home loan referral program that breached consumer credit protection laws.

The Federal Court found that the bank's Home Loan Introducer Program enabled unlicensed third parties to refer customers to ANZ for loans. This included cleaners and real estate agents who referred customers to ANZ in return for an upfront commission.

The proceedings, initiated by ASIC, will see ANZ also pay ASIC's legal costs.

Between March 2017 and March 2018, the court found that ANZ contravened consumer credit protection laws relating to 50 home loan applications stemming from third parties who were not licensed to engage in credit activity.

Further, between November 2015 to March 2018, ANZ was found not to have adequate processes in place in its program and failed to take reasonable steps to ensure its representatives complied with consumer credit protection laws.

By participating in the program, ANZ's marketing material encouraged it as "a great way to earn supplementary income for your business, club, charity or social organisation."

In response to the order, the bank said in a statement: "ANZ has cooperated with ASIC during this process, is nearing completion of a customer remediation program and has made changes to its home loan processes."

"As part of the settlement, ANZ has agreed that its Customer Fairness Advisor will conduct a review of its Home Loan Introducer Program."

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court commented: "By failing to have robust compliance and training processes in place, ANZ made it possible for third party intermediaries to misrepresent consumers' financial details in order to receive commissions on loans approved based on possibly misleading information."

"Under consumer protection laws, ANZ's Introducer Program should have only accepted names and contact details for customers from unlicensed third parties. Instead, ANZ was sent sensitive information by unlicensed intermediaries, including pay slips and copies of identification documents. In some cases, these documents were fraudulent."

ANZ joins National Australia Bank, which was ordered to pay $15 million in penalties for similar misconduct.

In October 2020, the Federal Court found that NAB breached the National Consumer Credit Protection Act by using introducers who did not have a licence.

Sixteen 16 NAB bankers accepted information and documents in support of at least 260 consumer loan applications from 25 third party introducers who were not licensed to engage in credit activity, the court found.