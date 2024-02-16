Count to finalise Diverger deal

Count to finalise Diverger dealBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | FRIDAY, 16 FEB 2024 12:12PM
Count's acquisition of Diverger was approved by the Federal Court yesterday, with the deal now expected to be completed on March 1.
Last month, Diverger shareholders overwhelmingly voted in favour of the takeover, with the court approval marking the final hurdle.
"The completion of this milestone confirms our previously announced strategic growth ambitions through the acquisition of Diverger," Count chief executive Hugh Humphrey said.
"This is a pinnacle moment in our 44-year history which will transform Count into a larger, more diversified business."
He said the combined business will deliver added benefits to its network of accountants, financial advisers, and their clients.
"Our members and their clients will have access to a range of new services offered by Diverger, along with the scale benefits that come from being one of Australia's largest integrated accounting, wealth and services providers," Humphrey said.
Some 99.7% of shareholders voted for Count to take over Diverger, following both the board's unanimous endorsement and that of an independent expert that assessed the deal as being in shareholder's best interests.
Diverger's largest shareholder, HUB24 with a 34.4% stake, together with Harvest Lane Asset Management (5.7%), and Kevin White and associates (4.8%), had also previously endorsed the deal.
