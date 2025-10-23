Complaints still too high: AFCA annual review

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) annual review shows that in FY25, and for the second consecutive year, more than 100,000 complaints were lodged.

In investments and advice, large scale collapses in the financial advice industry contributed to high volumes of complaints against advisers and financial advice firms. This type of complaint increased by 18% in FY25.

Self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) complaints grew by 95% to 1323.

"As with many SMSF complaints, these often involve recommendations to rollover superannuation into a 'wrap' platform that concentrates investments into a single fund. The spike in complaints includes those mostly brought against solvent financial firms that were impacted by the Shield Master Fund and the First Guardian Fund collapses," AFCA said.

'Failure to act in the client's best interest' complaints increased by 124% in the last year. Some 393 complaints related to inappropriate advice, which was down 44%.

Superannuation complaints were down 16% in FY25, with AFCA receiving 6164. Of these, close to 4000 related to super accounts, while most of the balance were in relation to group insurance. Delays in claims handling were again the subject of the bulk of complaints, followed by service issues.

This year's review was expanded to include Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) providers. AFCA received 2099 complaints about these products, with the most common issues cited being credit enquiries, unauthorised transactions and service quality.

The report showed AFCA received 34,231 general insurance complaints, which is a 17% increase from the previous period. The findings indicate this growth is attributed to add-on insurance complaints, otherwise levels remain consistent with the last two years.

Banking and finance complaints have continued to make up the largest number of submissions, consisting of 54% of all complaints received.

Despite a 17% overall drop in financial difficulty complaints, 'failure to respond to a request for assistance' maintained its position as top five complaint types for the sector.

AFCA chief ombudsman and chief executive David Locke said: "We know many Australians continue to feel financially stretched and stressed - and behind every complaint we receive is a person seeking fairness and resolution in a time of uncertainty."

Locke commented on the cost-of-living pressure felt among households, giving rise to financial complaints.

"We know more and more families are experiencing hardship due to cost-of-living pressures, and we urge financial firms to genuinely consider these requests with fairness and compassion," he said.

Locke also called on firms to take the review findings as a metric to better their practises around disputes handling.

"In times of economic pressure, it's critical that financial firms strengthen their internal dispute resolution processes and ensure resources are available to deal with disputes in a fair and timely manner," Locke said.

"Proactive and clear communication with customers can often be the very thing that stops a complaint from being escalated in the first place."