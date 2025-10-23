Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Complaints still too high: AFCA annual review

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  THURSDAY, 23 OCT 2025   12:09PM

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority's (AFCA) annual review shows that in FY25, and for the second consecutive year, more than 100,000 complaints were lodged.

In investments and advice, large scale collapses in the financial advice industry contributed to high volumes of complaints against advisers and financial advice firms. This type of complaint increased by 18% in FY25.

Self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF) complaints grew by 95% to 1323.

"As with many SMSF complaints, these often involve recommendations to rollover superannuation into a 'wrap' platform that concentrates investments into a single fund. The spike in complaints includes those mostly brought against solvent financial firms that were impacted by the Shield Master Fund and the First Guardian Fund collapses," AFCA said.

'Failure to act in the client's best interest' complaints increased by 124% in the last year. Some 393 complaints related to inappropriate advice, which was down 44%.

Superannuation complaints were down 16% in FY25, with AFCA receiving 6164. Of these, close to 4000 related to super accounts, while most of the balance were in relation to group insurance. Delays in claims handling were again the subject of the bulk of complaints, followed by service issues.

This year's review was expanded to include Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) providers. AFCA received 2099 complaints about these products, with the most common issues cited being credit enquiries, unauthorised transactions and service quality.

The report showed AFCA received 34,231 general insurance complaints, which is a 17% increase from the previous period. The findings indicate this growth is attributed to add-on insurance complaints, otherwise levels remain consistent with the last two years.

Banking and finance complaints have continued to make up the largest number of submissions, consisting of 54% of all complaints received.

Despite a 17% overall drop in financial difficulty complaints, 'failure to respond to a request for assistance' maintained its position as top five complaint types for the sector.

AFCA chief ombudsman and chief executive David Locke said: "We know many Australians continue to feel financially stretched and stressed - and behind every complaint we receive is a person seeking fairness and resolution in a time of uncertainty."

Locke commented on the cost-of-living pressure felt among households, giving rise to financial complaints.

"We know more and more families are experiencing hardship due to cost-of-living pressures, and we urge financial firms to genuinely consider these requests with fairness and compassion," he said.

Locke also called on firms to take the review findings as a metric to better their practises around disputes handling.

"In times of economic pressure, it's critical that financial firms strengthen their internal dispute resolution processes and ensure resources are available to deal with disputes in a fair and timely manner," Locke said.

"Proactive and clear communication with customers can often be the very thing that stops a complaint from being escalated in the first place."

Read more: AFCAAustralian Financial Complaints Authority
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFCA temporarily reinstates UGC to address complaints
Feature: Group insurance | Cold comfort
Super risks continue as advice gets all clear
Super complaints decline year-on-year: AFCA
Feature: Compliance | Passing the buck
CSLR publishes paid claims details
ASIC to release IDR and reportable situations data
Equity Trustees slashes value of Shield investments
SMC calls for greater protections against financial abuse of older Australians
CSLR a 'shared responsibility' for all AFCA members: SMSFA

Editor's Choice

ASIC bans adviser attached to UGC, MWL

ELIZA BAVIN
Another adviser who recommended clients put their money in the collapsed United Global Capital and Shield Master Fund has been banned by ASIC.

Complaints still too high: AFCA annual review

ANGELIQUE MINAS
For the second year in a row, the national complaints body received over 100,000 complaints.

Rumours swirl around Perpetual's wealth business sale

ELIZA BAVIN
Reports suggest Oaktree Capital has secured funding to acquire Perpetual's wealth business, but Perpetual says there are others still in the race.

Feature: Retirement | Rewarding risk

LACHLAN COLQUHOUN
Financial advisers are poised to deliver better retirement outcomes for their clients using today's crop of products and strategies - but navigating the various risks requires a fresh perspective.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

DEC
3

Webinar 2025: The Year in Wealth Management 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

FEB
12

Chief Economists Forum - Sydney 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Daniel Stojanovski

Daniel Stojanovski

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CENTREPOINT ALLIANCE LIMITED
In just 13 years, Daniel Stojanovski has risen from summer intern to chief investment officer; a meteoric rise for someone who had a laundry list of career options in mind. Matthew Wai writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media