Commonwealth Financial Planning to shutter

Commonwealth Financial Planning is closing, Commonwealth Bank announced today.

From today forward, Commonwealth FP cannot take on any new financial advice clients.

Existing advisers and clients will have until November 30 to work out next steps, before Commonwealth FP shutters for good.

CBA said the move is part of its partnership with AIA, following the sale of part of Commonwealth FP and 100% of CommInsure Life to AIA.

AIA is launching its own financial advice offering, AIA Financial Wellbeing, in December 2021.

Commonwealth FP customers with life insurance, superannuation of wealth advice will be referred to AIA Financial Wellbeing.

Those who do not wish to move over to AIA are being advised to check ASIC's MoneySmart website to search for a financial adviser.

CBA branches will also be suggesting AIA Financial Wellbeing to customers looking for wealth advice, the bank said.

The announcement comes after CBA confirmed in July that Commonwealth FP was under review after partially offloading the business to AIA.

CBA first sold CommInsure Life to AIA in 2019 and received a total of $2.3 billion of proceeds made up of $2.1 billion in cash and $240 million in dividends payments.