NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Commonwealth Financial Planning to shutter

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 26 OCT 2021   11:48AM

Commonwealth Financial Planning is closing, Commonwealth Bank announced today.

From today forward, Commonwealth FP cannot take on any new financial advice clients.

Existing advisers and clients will have until November 30 to work out next steps, before Commonwealth FP shutters for good.

CBA said the move is part of its partnership with AIA, following the sale of part of Commonwealth FP and 100% of CommInsure Life to AIA.

Sponsored by MLC Asset Management
Find out why 44% of advisers are using managed accounts

AIA is launching its own financial advice offering, AIA Financial Wellbeing, in December 2021.

Commonwealth FP customers with life insurance, superannuation of wealth advice will be referred to AIA Financial Wellbeing.

Those who do not wish to move over to AIA are being advised to check ASIC's MoneySmart website to search for a financial adviser.

CBA branches will also be suggesting AIA Financial Wellbeing to customers looking for wealth advice, the bank said.

The announcement comes after CBA confirmed in July that Commonwealth FP was under review after partially offloading the business to AIA.

CBA first sold CommInsure Life to AIA in 2019 and received a total of $2.3 billion of proceeds made up of $2.1 billion in cash and $240 million in dividends payments.

Read more: CBAAIA Financial WellbeingCommonwealth Financial PlanningCommInsure LifeCommonwealth BankASICMoneySmart
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

End of the road for Dollarmites
BlackRock votes against CBA resolution
CBA completes review, sued by FWO
CBA to detect abusive banking behaviour
Two senior leaders exit Iress
Digital advice firm hires for institutional strategy
Big four bank complaints drop
Catholic Super adds to trustee board
ASIC sues former Freedom Insurance staff
Better Advice Bill gets green light

Editor's Choice

Exam pass rate steady at 60%

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
The September financial adviser exam pass rate was stable at 60% but continues to fall below the overall pass rate of 88.5%.

Australian corporate bond overhaul

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:10PM
The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue has released a report aimed at overhauling Australia's corporate bond market.

Future Fund hits $199 billion

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:07PM
Future Fund's latest portfolio update shows the sovereign wealth fund is just shy of hitting $200 billion.

Superhero raise takes it across the ditch

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:30PM
Share trading platform Superhero will take the $40 million it has raised this year to expand into New Zealand by mid-2022.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Cassandra Crowe

HEAD OF CONSULTANTS AND RESEARCH
T. ROWE PRICE INTERNATIONAL LTD
T. Rowe Price vice president, head of consultant relations Australia and New Zealand Cassandra Crowe is a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion. Here she explains her philosophy for making a positive difference. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.