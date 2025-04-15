Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

ClearBridge launches three active ETFs

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 15 APR 2025   12:22PM

ClearBridge Investments has launched three actively managed ETFs focused on global infrastructure on the ASX.

The ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Fund Active ETF (ASX: CUIV), Global Infrastructure Value Fund (Hedged) Active ETF (ASX: CIVH) and Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Hedged) Active ETF (ASX: CIIH) were admitted on the exchange yesterday.

The ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Fund Active ETFs invests in 30 to 60 listed securities that operate in global infrastructure sectors such as utilities, renewables, toll roads, airports and communications.

About 35-70% of the portfolio will be allocated to regulated utilities such as energy and water, transport will have about 15-40% and up to 40% will be in renewables.

The fund predominantly invests in securities listed on stock exchanges in the G7 countries of the US, UK, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada.

It aims to provide regular and stable income and to outperform the benchmark, being an accumulation index comprising the OECD G7 Inflation Index plus 5.5% per annum.

ClearBridge head of APAC business development Matt Bushby said the hedged (CIVH) and unhedged (CUIV) versions offer investors flexibility depending on currency preferences.

"With increasing market uncertainty, investors are seeking resilient income sources and differentiated equity exposures. Listed infrastructure stands out for its defensive characteristics, stable cash flows and long-term capital growth potential, particularly when compared with broader equities and fixed income," Bushby said.

"Nearly half of the portfolio is in regulated utilities, a sector not typically impacted by international trade. Regulation and cost pass-through mechanisms may shelter these companies from global trade and tariff headwinds more effectively than other sectors."

Meanwhile, the infrastructure income fund invests in a similar vein, aiming to outperform the benchmark of the OECD G7 Inflation Index plus 5.5% p.a. It charges a 1.03% management fee per year while CUIV charges 0.97% p.a.

"Infrastructure is a long-term investment in essential services, and its ability to provide consistent income can be particularly valuable during periods of market volatility," Bushby said.

Read more: ASXClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value FundClearBridge InvestmentsMatt Bushby
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

First Sentier to enter Australian ETF market
Cbus plays it steady amid rocky start to the year
PM Capital hits back at Platinum after offer rejected
Tariff impact on super 'profoundly worrying'
Which fund managers are making the most from investor fees?
Lakehouse Capital lists first fund on ASX
ASIC tiptoes around private markets intervention
RBA and ASIC slam the ASX: 'Deeply disappointed'
ASIC told to 'end the chaos' of ASX CHESS issues
ASIC recommends standards for virtual AGMs

Editor's Choice

Global investor services group enters Australia

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:26PM
The UK-based firm has acquired AMAL Group, aiming to tap into the growing demand for trustee and administration services in Australia and New Zealand.

VanEck to intro RMBS, India ETFs

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:24PM
VanEck will soon list two new ETFs, one being an RMBS strategy and the other investing in Indian growth stocks.

NGS Super to launch lifetime income product

MATTHEW WAI  |   12:02PM
NGS Super has partnered with Challenger to provide guaranteed lifetime income for members.

Coalition targets 'ambitious' goal of 30k advisers

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:27PM
The Coalition wants to "rebuild the advice industry" by increasing the number of advisers to 30,000.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Paul Heath

Paul Heath

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
KODA CAPITAL PTY LTD
Koda Capital chief executive and founding partner Paul Heath grew up a stone's throw from the company's chair Steve Tucker in Perth. Their eventual collaboration gave rise to one of Australia's premier independent wealth management firms. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media