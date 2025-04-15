ClearBridge launches three active ETFs

ClearBridge Investments has launched three actively managed ETFs focused on global infrastructure on the ASX.

The ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Fund Active ETF (ASX: CUIV), Global Infrastructure Value Fund (Hedged) Active ETF (ASX: CIVH) and Global Infrastructure Income Fund (Hedged) Active ETF (ASX: CIIH) were admitted on the exchange yesterday.

The ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Value Fund Active ETFs invests in 30 to 60 listed securities that operate in global infrastructure sectors such as utilities, renewables, toll roads, airports and communications.

About 35-70% of the portfolio will be allocated to regulated utilities such as energy and water, transport will have about 15-40% and up to 40% will be in renewables.

The fund predominantly invests in securities listed on stock exchanges in the G7 countries of the US, UK, Japan, Germany, France, Italy and Canada.

It aims to provide regular and stable income and to outperform the benchmark, being an accumulation index comprising the OECD G7 Inflation Index plus 5.5% per annum.

ClearBridge head of APAC business development Matt Bushby said the hedged (CIVH) and unhedged (CUIV) versions offer investors flexibility depending on currency preferences.

"With increasing market uncertainty, investors are seeking resilient income sources and differentiated equity exposures. Listed infrastructure stands out for its defensive characteristics, stable cash flows and long-term capital growth potential, particularly when compared with broader equities and fixed income," Bushby said.

"Nearly half of the portfolio is in regulated utilities, a sector not typically impacted by international trade. Regulation and cost pass-through mechanisms may shelter these companies from global trade and tariff headwinds more effectively than other sectors."

Meanwhile, the infrastructure income fund invests in a similar vein, aiming to outperform the benchmark of the OECD G7 Inflation Index plus 5.5% p.a. It charges a 1.03% management fee per year while CUIV charges 0.97% p.a.

"Infrastructure is a long-term investment in essential services, and its ability to provide consistent income can be particularly valuable during periods of market volatility," Bushby said.