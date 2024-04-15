Newspaper icon
Class action building against GEMI Capital

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 15 APR 2024   12:28PM

MC Lawyers & Advisers has launched a class action investigation into claims of investor losses in various financial products issued by GEMI Asset Management.

The law firm said investigations were targeting scenarios in which wholesale or sophisticated investors were enticed into acquiring GEMI financial products based on misleading or deceptive information.

"We are focusing on representations made by GEMI as to the security over their investments (e.g., mortgages over real property) and any claims as to the purported low risk of those investments," the law firm said.

"Investors who have suffered any capital or financial loss as a result of entrusting their money to GEMI are encouraged to register with us so that they may be kept informed of developments in the prospective representative class action."

GEMI is a privately owned investment firm that facilitates investment into debt secured by Australian real estate.

GEMI boasts that its investors include some of the most successful individuals and families in Australia.

The private credit provider has lent out more than $3 billion since it launched in 2000 and offers short-term property-backed loans.

GEMI's assets are split between its cash management fund, the first mortgage fund, and the GEMI fund which offers the short-term loans.

Investors in the group's mortgage funds started mulling a class action when GEMI put a freeze on redemptions and dividends.

GEMI had been making regular investment updates providing second or first mortgage facilities which suddenly stopped in December 2023.

The final update the group gave was that it had secured a second mortgage across a portfolio of assets in Bunbury and Sydney "to assist with working capital purposes".

