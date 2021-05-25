Chief economist update: Twist in tail of Aussie economic revival

Australia's economy, just like its US and European counterparts, is progressing nicely, thank you very much.

"Australian private sector growth eases from record but remains elevated," sums up Markit Economics' findings for the month of May.

The IHS Markit flash Australia composite PMI output index eased to a reading of 58.1 in May, but this, from April's final reading of 58.9 - the highest level recorded since the survey began in May 2016 and marks the ninth straight month of expansion in private sector activity.

"The continued expansion of the private sector was supported by improved client confidence, buoyant market conditions, strengthening demand, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and low interest rates," it reads.

Taken May 11-19, IHS Markit failed to include the budget - the one where treasurer Josh Frydenberg announced a spending splurge of around $74.6 billion in order secure Australia's recovery.

Perhaps, respondents were still digesting the implications of the budget reveal. Perhaps, Australian manufacturing and services firms have already factored this additional government spend on their responses. But whatever, it'll definitely keep Australia's momentum going.

Markit's preliminary estimate shows the services PMI eased to a reading of 58.2 in May, but again, from the record high reading of 58.8 registered in April and the ninth consecutive month of expansion.

"Demand continued to improve markedly, encouraging companies to hire additional workers at a survey record pace," it reads.

Manufacturing continues to do well with the flash estimate rising from a final reading of 59.7 in April to a record high of 59.9 in May.

"Factory orders saw the eleventh consecutive month of expansion, with growth moderating only marginally from April's record high. Supporting the increase in total new orders was a third straight month of growth in new business from abroad," IHS Markit said.

No ifs, ands, or buts, Australia's economic revival has come and will be made stronger by additional spending announced in the budget and continued monetary policy accommodation by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Too much of a good thing (stronger growth) isn't a good thing (rising inflationary pressures).

Markit Economics' May survey found that: "Input prices rose sharply in May, which panel members attributed to supply shortages, difficulties in international shipping and increased employment costs. The overall rate of inflation reached a survey peak."

"Prices charged also rose at the fastest pace on record as companies sought to protect their margins by passing on to their clients part of the additional cost burden."

For sure and for certain, the government won't be taking back the money it announced it'll be giving earlier this month - that would be political suicide.

But the RBA could start tapering some of its stimulus (in July as forward guided) to ensure that rising inflation pressures, indeed, are "transitory".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.