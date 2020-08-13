NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: The wages of COVID-19
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 13 AUG 2020   11:06AM

"After a steady period of wage growth over the previous 12 months, wages recorded the lowest annual growth in the 22-year history of the WPI, ABS head of price statistics Andrew Tomadini said.

"The June 2020 quarter was the first full period in which COVID-19 social and business restrictions were captured in the WPI."

These two sentences just about sum up the coronavirus pandemic's impact on Australian wages (those fortunate enough to keep their jobs anyway).

But before you wail, "the sky is falling", it is not!

Sure, many of us, Australians all, have seen a lower dollar figures on their pay slips over the past quarter (cough, cough), but generally - and as the ABS wage price index report shows - our pay packets have still grown from a year ago. It's only the rate of growth in wages that has slowed.

Total wages "growth" slowed to 1.8% in the year to the June 2020 quarter from 2.2% in the previous one. Private sector wages growth slowed from 2.2% to 1.7%. Public sector wages slowed from 2.4% to 2.1%.

Better still, as the ABS notes, "...JobKeeper payments to eligible employees falls out of scope of the Wage Price Index".

Our employers have done good by us!

Well ok, JobKeeper has also helped. This is because without it, the lagged negative correlation between wages growth and the underemployment rate indicate that we would have seen a 1.8% drop in wages by this time instead.

That's not all. Wages growth might be the lowest in 22 years but ... real wages growth (wages less inflation) is presumably also the highest over that timeframe.

The annual growth in real total wages jumped to 2.6% in the June quarter from only 0.03% in the March quarter.

That's a lotta dinero that would go towards consumer spending that, by extension, should avert a deeper recession.

However, more "real" dollars to spend is negated by the renewed consumer pessimism.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute Index of Consumer Sentiment fell 9.5% to 79.5 in August from 87.9 in July-- close to the 75.6 reading recorded in April 2020 (the lowest in the survey's 47-year history).

The latest survey doesn't bear good tidings for wages with the "Unemployment Expectations Index" soaring to a cycle high of 163.4 points - a jump of 14.6% from the previous month and 22.6% from a year ago.

Pessimistic consumers expecting job losses isn't a recipe for increased spending (unless hoarding toilet papers and other doomsday essentials).

Whatever is left from their panic purchases, they will save ... just in case, slowing wages growth become NO income.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: ABSJobKeeperAndrew Tomadini
