Economics
Chief economist update: RBNZ keeps policy steady on unsteady outlook
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 15 APR 2021   10:22AM

If in doubt, remain patient and do nothing.

This is the gist of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policy statement following the conclusion of its April 14 monetary policy meeting.

The RBNZ kept the official cash rate unchanged at 0.25% and maintained the existing LSAP programme of a maximum of $100 billion by June 2022, and the existing Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) conditions.

While the New Zealand central bank cited the improvement in the global economic outlook - and the attendant benefit the country gets from rising commodity export prices - and hopes that the planned Trans-Tasman bubble will "support incomes and employment in the tourism sector both in New Zealand and Australia", it also acknowledged that "Economic activity in New Zealand slowed over the summer months following the earlier rebound in domestic spending".

This is compounded by the uncertain effects of the government's tighter policies on housing on house prices, inflation and employment.

All up, the RBNZ concludes that the country's economic "outlook remains highly uncertain, determined in large part by both health-related restrictions, and business and consumer confidence".

As such it will keep on giving...

"The Committee agreed to maintain its current stimulatory monetary settings until it is confident that consumer price inflation will be sustained at the 2% per annum target midpoint, and that employment is at or above its maximum sustainable level," it said.

... because it believes that "medium-term inflation and employment would likely remain below its remit targets in the absence of prolonged monetary stimulus".

And it won't be soon.

"Meeting these requirements will necessitate considerable time and patience," it said.

The RBNZ judges that the risks to the economic outlook remains balanced but stressed that, "it was prepared to lower the OCR if required".

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: Reserve Bank of New Zealand
Pendal gets $900m net inflows
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:31PM
Pendal Group saw $900 million in net inflows in the quarter ending March, taking its assets over $100 billion again.
New lead for Mercer Sentinel
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:25PM
Mercer has welcomed a new lead for its outsourced due diligence and custody consulting business.
Bernie Madoff dies in prison
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:17PM
The architect of the largest Ponzi scheme in US history has died in prison aged 82.
Praemium FUA up, opens Edinburgh office
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:16PM
The platform has recorded increased funds under administration (FUA) of $37.9 billion as it expands its presence in the UK with the opening of an office in Edinburgh, Scotland.
