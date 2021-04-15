Chief economist update: RBNZ keeps policy steady on unsteady outlook

If in doubt, remain patient and do nothing.

This is the gist of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policy statement following the conclusion of its April 14 monetary policy meeting.

The RBNZ kept the official cash rate unchanged at 0.25% and maintained the existing LSAP programme of a maximum of $100 billion by June 2022, and the existing Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) conditions.

While the New Zealand central bank cited the improvement in the global economic outlook - and the attendant benefit the country gets from rising commodity export prices - and hopes that the planned Trans-Tasman bubble will "support incomes and employment in the tourism sector both in New Zealand and Australia", it also acknowledged that "Economic activity in New Zealand slowed over the summer months following the earlier rebound in domestic spending".

This is compounded by the uncertain effects of the government's tighter policies on housing on house prices, inflation and employment.

All up, the RBNZ concludes that the country's economic "outlook remains highly uncertain, determined in large part by both health-related restrictions, and business and consumer confidence".

As such it will keep on giving...

"The Committee agreed to maintain its current stimulatory monetary settings until it is confident that consumer price inflation will be sustained at the 2% per annum target midpoint, and that employment is at or above its maximum sustainable level," it said.

... because it believes that "medium-term inflation and employment would likely remain below its remit targets in the absence of prolonged monetary stimulus".

And it won't be soon.

"Meeting these requirements will necessitate considerable time and patience," it said.

The RBNZ judges that the risks to the economic outlook remains balanced but stressed that, "it was prepared to lower the OCR if required".

