Chief economist update: Japan's five minutes of sunshine

However it's measured, economic growth has rebounded in the Land of the Rising Sun from the depths of the huge contraction recorded in the June 2020 quarter.

Japanese GDP surged at an annualised rate of 22.9% in the September quarter (from a 29.2% plunge in the previous three-month period); it's up by 5.3% quarter-on-quarter (from -8.3%) and its year-on-year rate of contraction has eased to minus 5.8% from negative 10.2% in the June quarter.

The details are even better with the National Accounts showing that household consumption contributed 2.7 percentage points to the 5.3% quarterly growth in September. Updated monthly data indicate continued improvement with household spending rising by 1.9% in the year to October - the first positive annual growth rate since September 2019. This is in line with the 6.4%year-on-year growth in retail sales in October that followed an 8.7% drop in the previous month.

But it appears that the Japanese government, itself, is not entirely convinced that the economy's rebound can be sustained, especially given the third wave of COVID-19 infections in the country.

The Suga administration's concern is underscored by the recent announcement of a third stimulus package worth around US$708 billion, that includes about ¥40 trillion (US$384.47 billion) in direct fiscal spending and initiatives targeted at reducing carbon emissions and boosting adoption of digital technology.

This new spending brings Japan's total pandemic-related stimulus to around US$3 trillion (60% of GDP).

Whether this additional spend is sufficient would be largely determined on Japan getting its hands on the vaccine.

The Brits have already been the first to be jabbed with the coronavirus vaccine but at this point supply remains limited. According to Factset: "Washington Post reported that Pfizer told the Trump administration it cannot provide substantial additional doses of its vaccine until late June or July... FT also discussed how the AstraZeneca candidate has been hit by manufacturing delays."

If it's the same for Japan, it wouldn't be until the second half of next year when the sun fully rises on its economy.

