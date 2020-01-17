Chief economist update: Fundamentally overvalued

"I see trees of green, red roses too..."

Louis Armstrong's immortal classic played on my head as rain started pouring on this burning land - even did a rain dance in my backyard - and meteorologists forecast more to come that hopefully extinguishes the remaining embers of the bushfire.

I'm equally heartened by the rise and rise in the Australian equity market - the All Ordinaries index has risen by 5.2% to a new record high in the first two weeks of this year, adding to its 20.9% gain in 2019.

It'll certainly be a wonderful world if it does and there are reasons why it would.

The outlook for the global economy is improving backed by the de-escalation of the US-China trade tensions (the phase one deal had been signed), Brexit is no longer uncertain and major global central banks continue to maintain accommodative monetary policies.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), for one, is expected to lower the official cash rate by at least another 25 basis points to 0.5% this year.

This would certainly prompt many an Australian investor to reach for yield, which they have been forced to do given low offerings from bank deposits (0%), fixed-term deposits (around 1.5%) and 1.19% from Australian 10-year bonds.

Never mind that company earnings growth expectations remain muted - Morgan Stanley forecasts 2019-20 earnings per share growth of 3.8% - with the Australian economy expected to pick up only modestly this year to 2.3% (downgraded from 2.5% and below the RBA's 2.75% forecast).

These beg the question, is the Australian equity market overvalued?

The chart below says that it is. The domestic equity market is currently trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.3 times earnings - significantly above its long-term average of 14.3 times. Similarly, the dividend yield of 3.6% on offer is below the long-term average of 4.1%.

To put this in context, the last time the P/E ratio was this high and the dividend yield this low was during the boom years (before the GFC), specifically 2006-2007.

Australian annual GDP growth over those two years averaged 3.6% (compared with the latest reading of 1.7%); headline inflation at 2.9% (1.7%); the unemployment rate at 4.6% (5.2%); wages growth at 4.1% (2.2%); and, retail spending at 6.8% (3.3%).

The Australian equity market (pre-GFC) rallied on strong economic fundamentals but was deemed overvalued due to high interest rates and expectations for more. The RBA raised the official cash rate from 5.25% in 2005 to 7.25% in 2007 and the yield on 10-year bonds increased from a low of 5.1% in 2005 to a high of 6.3% in 2007.

Today it's the reverse.

The hope is that low interest rates, the Morrison government's recent commitment to spend and the overall reduction in uncertainty and optimism over the global economy would allow Australian economic fundamentals with elevated stock market prices.