Economics

Chief economist: The wages of slow wages growth

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 20 MAY 2021   11:20AM

"March quarter 2021's moderate growth was influenced by regularly scheduled increases. Improved business conditions saw employers revisit wage reviews postponed during the height of the pandemic."

This was how Michelle Marquardt, head of price statistics at the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), explained the latest figures on the growth in wages in the domestic economy.

Growth in total wages accelerated to 1.5% in the year to the March 2021 quarter. Private sector wages growth steadied at 1.4% in the first quarter but public sector wages "recorded its lowest annual rate of growth (1.5%) since the commencement of the series" from 1.6% in the December 2000 quarter.

The Reserve Bank of Australia anticipated this in its April missive, saying: "...wage and price pressures are subdued and are expected to remain so for some years. The economy is operating with considerable spare capacity and unemployment is still too high. It will take some time to reduce this spare capacity and for the labour market to be tight enough to generate wage increases that are consistent with achieving the inflation target ... Looking through this, underlying inflation is expected to remain below 2% over the next few years."

The Australian economy is certainly recovering faster than expected and the labour market has improved significantly. The unemployment rate dropped to 5.6% in March after jumping to 7.5% in July last year -- its highest level in 22 years.

But it would take some time (perhaps, a long while) before it translates into higher wages and then spill over into higher inflation. Recall the good governor intimating that wages have to grow sustainably by more than 3% for it to translate into higher inflation.

The experience of the past few years suggests that the unemployment rate needs to drop by more than the RBA's expectations of "around 51/4 per cent by mid 2023".

Australia's unemployment rate fell to around 5.0% between late-2018 and early-2019, yet growth in total wages growth reached a high of only 2.3% during that period and the annual rate of inflation remained below the RBA's target - headline CPI and underlying measure at 1.9%.

Australia's annual headline CPI inflation has accelerated sequentially over the past nine months to March 2021 quarter, but at 1.1%, it remains halfway south of the bottom rung of the RBA's 2%-3% target band (same with core inflation).

The acceleration in inflation provides a good omen for wages growth, particularly for those whose pay increases are tied to the CPI's performance.

Then again, rising consumer prices relative to wages growth could turn into "Houston, we have a problem".

This is because rising consumer prices plus stagnant wages growth equals lower real wages equals reduced consumer spending. Growth in real wages (annual wages growth less inflation) has diminished to 0.4% in the March 2021 quarter from 0.6% in the December 2020 quarter and 0.7% before that.

This, in turn, eases pressure on inflation. More so, given Australian consumer's price sensitivity as proved by the migration into cheaper online stores. Salmat's 2018 Marketing Report found that, "price is the main factor driving consumer purchases" and that, "65% of respondents agreed they like to try new products if they're on sale, or if they receive a discount or points for purchasing".

Mckinsey & Company's August 2020 article - in the midst of the pandemic - reports that, "price consciousness is on the rise".

Sure, the 2021-22 Budget will bring more dollars to Australians' pockets, but with 37% of homeowners (not counting investors) with a mortgage, according to McKinsey's February 2020 report (more now I would imagine), extra money would be used towards servicing housing debt.

Inflation is the least of the RBA's worries. But it continues to blow bubbles in the property market so long as it keeps policy stimulative.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

