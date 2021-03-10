NEWS
Executive Appointments
Channel Capital hires from AMP Capital
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 MAR 2021   12:37PM

The $16 billion Sydney multi-boutique has appointed a distribution director, hiring from AMP Capital.

Phelim O'Neill was previously a state account manager at AMP Capital, servicing private wealth groups and advisers.

At Channel, he will focus on the advice, wholesale and family office sectors.

"Phelim is a well-regarded individual within the advice and wealth space across the eastern states and we're very fortunate to have him join Channel Capital," Channel Capital's head of distribution Andrew King said.

"As the growth of our investment capabilities continues, we can expect to attract high quality talent to service the needs of our clients. We're very excited to have Phelim as part of the team."

This is Channel's third hire this year. It partnered with the former chief executive of the US$613 billion Mellon Investments, Des Mac Intyre, to start a new funds management incubator based in New York.

It also started a Cayman Islands business, hiring Mark Cook, an Australian based there since 2005.

Channel was started in 2013, and now has 30 employees. Its current boutiques manage about $16 billion in total assets.

Last year US firm Kudu Investment Management, came on board as a passive investor in Channel, as the latter bought back equity from Highbury. Kudu has since helped finance Channel's US foray.

Read more: Channel CapitalPhelim O'NeillAndrew King
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
