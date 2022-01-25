NEWS
Investment

CFD trading declines: Survey

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 25 JAN 2022   12:15PM

ASIC's watchful eye over on the contracts for difference sector has forced investors to retreat from the risky trading strategies.

The number of investors transacting in CFDs and foreign exchange in the 12 months to November 2021 declined 15%, Investment Trends' latest Australia Leverage Trading Report reveals.

About 100,000 participants placed at least one CFD or FX trade during the period, down from the peak of 117,000 in 2020.

"This is the first time in several research periods that a reduction in market size has occurred, although it is important to note that a comparison of these results with the seven major markets studied throughout 2021 across the US, Europe and Asia, reveals the 15% contraction for the Australian market is consistent with muted growth observed elsewhere in the second half of the year," Investment Trends head of research Irene Guiamatsia said.

ASIC made intervention orders in October 2020 in a bid to stem the amount of losses retail investors suffered from trading CFDs.

Between March and April 2020 for example, participants lost over $774 million based on ASIC's review of 13 CFD issuers.

Yet slower usage of CFDs has led to another issue - cryptocurrency investing has increased among CFD/FX traders over the past 12 months.

Some 33,500 investors (or 33%) are currently trading in crypto. Of this cohort, three in 10 CFD/FX traders believe that cryptocurrency will be the best-performing investment in the coming year.

"More traders are embracing crypto, with the quest for diversification and the central driver - many want some stake (even if small) in it. And for leverage traders, appetite is strongest for exposure to the physical asset class," Guiamatsia said.

Read more: ASICInvestment TrendsIrene Guiamatsia
