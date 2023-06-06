Cboe launches first ever global listing network

Cboe Global Markets has launched a global listing network facilitating access to capital and secondary liquidity for companies and ETFs.

The derivatives and exchange network said Cboe Global Listings is "the first-of-its-kind," and has plans to launch in Australia following the release of its listed stocks, currently available in the US and Canada, in the Netherlands and the UK.

The new offering aims to serve growth companies especially those with novel business models operating in budding, high-growth industries, Cboe said.

It added the end goal is to enable corporate and ETF listings across all its exchanges, providing issuers with best-in-class global investor exposure, global account and product management.

"Cboe has built an expansive, global equities footprint unrivalled in the industry that uniquely positions us to deliver the first-ever truly global listing experience for issuers seeking to tap new markets beyond their home region," said Cboe global president Dave Howson.

Howson said the new offering draws on the firm's 50 years of markets expertise, deep regional experience, and the combined strength of its global equities exchange network to provide locally optimised and centrally coordinated listing services and support.

"As companies and asset managers of the Innovation Economy seek to raise capital and grow their assets, our global reach and expertise are ideally suited to meet their unique needs," he said.

Along with the launch, Cboe also welcomed Abaxx Technologies, Inc. (Abaxx) as the first intralisted issuer on its global platform.

"Abaxx is building Smarter Markets, markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market based solutions to the biggest challenges facing society, including climate change and the energy transition," Cboe said.

Abaxx initially went public in December 2020 on Cboe Canada, operating as the NEO Exchange in Canada).

Abaxx has received conditional approval to be intralisted on Cboe US, in addition to its current listing on Cboe Canada. Upon intralisting, common shares of the company's stock will also be tradeable on the Cboe UK and Netherlands exchanges, the firm added.

"Abaxx has been a valued partner of Cboe Canada over the years, and we are excited to deepen our relationship by welcoming them to the Cboe Global Listings network," said Cboe Canada president and chief executive, head of global listings Jos Schmitt.

"Through our extensive global exchange network, Abaxx can access key financial markets around the world to gain greater investor exposure, liquidity, and capital-raising opportunities to accelerate their growth."

Abaxx president and chief executive Josh Crumb added: "Our upcoming intralisting is a significant milestone for Abaxx as we continue to advance our mission toward Smarter Markets."

"With our shares listed and tradeable across multiple Cboe stock exchanges around the world, we expect to be well-positioned to further broaden our investor base, access new pools of capital and liquidity, and enhance our shareholder value."