Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology
Sponsored by

Cboe launches first ever global listing network

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 6 JUN 2023   12:33PM

Cboe Global Markets has launched a global listing network facilitating access to capital and secondary liquidity for companies and ETFs.

The derivatives and exchange network said Cboe Global Listings is "the first-of-its-kind," and has plans to launch in Australia following the release of its listed stocks, currently available in the US and Canada, in the Netherlands and the UK.

The new offering aims to serve growth companies especially those with novel business models operating in budding, high-growth industries, Cboe said.

It added the end goal is to enable corporate and ETF listings across all its exchanges, providing issuers with best-in-class global investor exposure, global account and product management.

"Cboe has built an expansive, global equities footprint unrivalled in the industry that uniquely positions us to deliver the first-ever truly global listing experience for issuers seeking to tap new markets beyond their home region," said Cboe global president Dave Howson.

Howson said the new offering draws on the firm's 50 years of markets expertise, deep regional experience, and the combined strength of its global equities exchange network to provide locally optimised and centrally coordinated listing services and support.

"As companies and asset managers of the Innovation Economy seek to raise capital and grow their assets, our global reach and expertise are ideally suited to meet their unique needs," he said.

Along with the launch, Cboe also welcomed Abaxx Technologies, Inc. (Abaxx) as the first intralisted issuer on its global platform.

"Abaxx is building Smarter Markets, markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market based solutions to the biggest challenges facing society, including climate change and the energy transition," Cboe said.

Abaxx initially went public in December 2020 on Cboe Canada, operating as the NEO Exchange in Canada).

Abaxx has received conditional approval to be intralisted on Cboe US, in addition to its current listing on Cboe Canada. Upon intralisting, common shares of the company's stock will also be tradeable on the Cboe UK and Netherlands exchanges, the firm added.

"Abaxx has been a valued partner of Cboe Canada over the years, and we are excited to deepen our relationship by welcoming them to the Cboe Global Listings network," said Cboe Canada president and chief executive, head of global listings Jos Schmitt.

"Through our extensive global exchange network, Abaxx can access key financial markets around the world to gain greater investor exposure, liquidity, and capital-raising opportunities to accelerate their growth."

Abaxx president and chief executive Josh Crumb added: "Our upcoming intralisting is a significant milestone for Abaxx as we continue to advance our mission toward Smarter Markets."

"With our shares listed and tradeable across multiple Cboe stock exchanges around the world, we expect to be well-positioned to further broaden our investor base, access new pools of capital and liquidity, and enhance our shareholder value."

Read more: CboeAbaxx TechnologiesDave HowsonJosh CrumbJos Schmitt
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ETF market to hit $200bn by 2025
Thematic ETP launches lag funds flow
Cosmos Asset Management delists crypto ETFs
ASIC welcomes second ASX market resilience consultation
Ethical ETF popularity soars
Australia's first-ever Bitcoin ETF to launch next week
We're paying 30% more: Cboe
Low fees, niche sectors win ETF war
The bulls are back

Editor's Choice

Advice regtech acquires TIQK assets

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Regtech provider for financial advisers Fourth Line has acquired the intellectual property of defunct startup TIQK.

NGS Super names chief executive

ELIZABETH FRY  |   12:44PM
Natalie Previtera has been permanently appointed to the role of chief executive after acting in the role for nearly a year.

SMSFs continue to fly solo

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
Self-managed super fund trustees continue to shun the services of financial advisers despite the fact many concede they need expertise on regulation changes and investments.

Cash rate hits 4.1%

KARREN VERGARA
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has hiked rates by another 25 basis points to bring the official cash rate to 4.1%.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Julian Biggins

JOINT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MA FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED
Julian Biggins first moved to the harbour city in 2001, finding himself enamoured with its natural beauty. Now, as co-founder and joint chief executive of MA Financial, he hopes others who share the sentiment help drive healthy returns. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.