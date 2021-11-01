CBA pleads guilty to selling junk insurance

Commonwealth Bank pleaded guilty to 30 criminal charges relating to misselling consumer credit insurance.

The charges were brought by ASIC and relate to CBA's promotion and sale of CreditCard Plus and Loan Protection policies as an add-on insurance product in branches, by telephone and online.

ASIC alleged between 2011 and 2015, CBA made false or misleading representations to customers that they could make a claim against their insurance policies when some or all of these claims were not available to them.

"ASIC has been concerned about the consumer harms associated with add-on insurance for some time. ASIC pursued a criminal case against CBA after it was clear customers had been sold insurance that they had no use for," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

ASIC previously referred the matter to the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions, which will prosecute the case in the Federal Court at a later date.

CBA's conduct was revealed during the Royal Commission and was the subject of a case study in the final report from Commissioner Hayne.

The charges also come after ASIC undertook a review of the sale of consumer credit insurance by 11 major banks and other lenders.

"Following a review of consumer credit insurance, ASIC banned the unsolicited sale of this insurance through cold calls, secured over $250 million in remediation for customers and has taken civil action against Westpac," Court said.

"Today we add criminal proceedings against CBA. These interventions were necessary because the industry did not put customers front and centre."

Between October 2011 and July 2015, the maximum penalty for these offences increased from $1,100,000 to $1,700,000 per offence.