NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Insurance
Sponsored by

CBA pleads guilty to selling junk insurance

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 1 NOV 2021   12:04PM

Commonwealth Bank pleaded guilty to 30 criminal charges relating to misselling consumer credit insurance.

The charges were brought by ASIC and relate to CBA's promotion and sale of CreditCard Plus and Loan Protection policies as an add-on insurance product in branches, by telephone and online.

ASIC alleged between 2011 and 2015, CBA made false or misleading representations to customers that they could make a claim against their insurance policies when some or all of these claims were not available to them.

"ASIC has been concerned about the consumer harms associated with add-on insurance for some time. ASIC pursued a criminal case against CBA after it was clear customers had been sold insurance that they had no use for," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

ASIC previously referred the matter to the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions, which will prosecute the case in the Federal Court at a later date.

CBA's conduct was revealed during the Royal Commission and was the subject of a case study in the final report from Commissioner Hayne.

The charges also come after ASIC undertook a review of the sale of consumer credit insurance by 11 major banks and other lenders.

"Following a review of consumer credit insurance, ASIC banned the unsolicited sale of this insurance through cold calls, secured over $250 million in remediation for customers and has taken civil action against Westpac," Court said.

"Today we add criminal proceedings against CBA. These interventions were necessary because the industry did not put customers front and centre."

Between October 2011 and July 2015, the maximum penalty for these offences increased from $1,100,000 to $1,700,000 per offence.

Read more: ASICCBACommonwealth BankSarah CourtCommonwealth Department of Public ProsecutionsCreditCard PlusFederal CourtLoan ProtectionRoyal CommissionWestpac
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Commonwealth Financial Planning to shutter
End of the road for Dollarmites
BOQ divests St Andrew's Insurance
ASIC sues former Freedom Insurance staff
ASIC smooths path for crypto ETFs
Major legislations hit parliament
Super executives switching options in conflict: ASIC
Better Advice Bill gets green light
Advisers closer to professionalisation: FASEA
Former Dover adviser banned

Editor's Choice

Aussies in the dark over super stapling

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The majority of Australians are unaware of the effects of the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) reforms and could potentially be stapled to an underperforming fund for good.

ASIC smooths path for crypto ETFs

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
ASIC has released guidance for product issuers on crypto exchange traded products, with the industry broadly supporting the regulator's stance.

Ninety One launches net zero index

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Ninety One, formerly Investec Group, has launched a net zero index in response to ubiquitous net zero commitments from institutional investors, nations and companies.

Westpac profit jumps 138%

KARREN VERGARA
Westpac reported a whopping 138% jump in statutory profit to $5.5 billion in its full-year September 2021 results.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
2

Sustainable Impact Investing Webinar 

NOV
11

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
25

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

DEC
2

Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Do you agree that integrating ESG and responsible investment considerations should be standard practice in investment management?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.