CBA appoints chief economist

Commonwealth Bank has appointed a new chief economist, set to take on the new role in addition to his responsibilities as the bank's head of global economic and markets research.

Stephen Halmarick nabbed the new role this week, having been with the bank's research team since January 2018.

He takes over from Michael Blythe, who spent 24 years with the bank, as CBA moves to trim its research team.

"The role of chief economist and head of global economic & markets research were combined as part of a decision to streamline the global economic & markets research team," a CBA spokesperson said.

In the chief economist role, Halmarick will be responsible for a team of economists and strategists covering Australian and international economics, rates, fixed income, foreign exchange, credit and commodities.

On LinkedIn, Halmarick thanked his mentors for supporting him through his career up to this pivotal role.

"It is both an honour and a privilege to have been appointed as chief economist and head of the global economic & markets research team at CBA," he said.

"I would like to thank the many people who have supported, encouraged, guided and helped me along my 35 year career journey as an economist in Australia.

"I truly believe that the CBA economic & markets research team is the best in Australia and that together we will do great things."

CBA said Halmarick and his team would ensure both internal and external stakeholders are well informed on financial markets.

"Stephen and his team work to ensure that customers and clients are well informed and have a strong understanding of key macroeconomic factors in Australia and globally and their impact on a broad range of financial markets," it said.

He will also be responsible for producing a number of economic publications for the bank, including research notes, regular reports and thought leadership pieces.

The bank touted his experience as an economist.

"Stephen has over 35 years experience as a financial markets economist and is widely regarded as one of the best economic communicators and presenters in Australia," CBA said.

Most recently, Halmarick worked as the managing director and head of global markets research at CBA.

Prior to this role, Halmarick worked with the bank's private wealth business Colonial First State Global Asset Management, where he spent eight years as its chief economist.

Earlier in his career, he worked for Westpac, SBC Australia, the Nomura Research Institute, and the Salomon Smith Barney Citibank Group, where he spent more than 14 years working in economics and market analysis.

Halmarick also served as chair of industry body the Australian Business Economists for nine years, as well as a director of the CBA Group Superannuation Board for three.