NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
CBA appoints chief economist
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 7 APR 2020   12:06PM

Commonwealth Bank has appointed a new chief economist, set to take on the new role in addition to his responsibilities as the bank's head of global economic and markets research.

Stephen Halmarick nabbed the new role this week, having been with the bank's research team since January 2018.

He takes over from Michael Blythe, who spent 24 years with the bank, as CBA moves to trim its research team.

"The role of chief economist and head of global economic & markets research were combined as part of a decision to streamline the global economic & markets research team," a CBA spokesperson said.

In the chief economist role, Halmarick will be responsible for a team of economists and strategists covering Australian and international economics, rates, fixed income, foreign exchange, credit and commodities.

On LinkedIn, Halmarick thanked his mentors for supporting him through his career up to this pivotal role.

"It is both an honour and a privilege to have been appointed as chief economist and head of the global economic & markets research team at CBA," he said.

"I would like to thank the many people who have supported, encouraged, guided and helped me along my 35 year career journey as an economist in Australia.

"I truly believe that the CBA economic & markets research team is the best in Australia and that together we will do great things."

CBA said Halmarick and his team would ensure both internal and external stakeholders are well informed on financial markets.

"Stephen and his team work to ensure that customers and clients are well informed and have a strong understanding of key macroeconomic factors in Australia and globally and their impact on a broad range of financial markets," it said.

He will also be responsible for producing a number of economic publications for the bank, including research notes, regular reports and thought leadership pieces.

The bank touted his experience as an economist.

"Stephen has over 35 years experience as a financial markets economist and is widely regarded as one of the best economic communicators and presenters in Australia," CBA said.

Most recently, Halmarick worked as the managing director and head of global markets research at CBA.

Prior to this role, Halmarick worked with the bank's private wealth business Colonial First State Global Asset Management, where he spent eight years as its chief economist.

Earlier in his career, he worked for Westpac, SBC Australia, the Nomura Research Institute, and the Salomon Smith Barney Citibank Group, where he spent more than 14 years working in economics and market analysis.

Halmarick also served as chair of industry body the Australian Business Economists for nine years, as well as a director of the CBA Group Superannuation Board for three.

Read more: CBACommonwealth BankColonial First State Global Asset ManagementStephen Halmarick
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
CBA in court over RC case studies
GDP to contract 10%: CBA
Macquarie shares halve in COVID-19 sell-off
Court confirms Storm Financial founders breached duties
Big banks cop a beating
Global hiring freeze for BlackRock
Banks defer small business loan repayments
Count Financial bolsters leadership team
Count Financial adds tech integrations
Warakirri taps former Franklin Templeton executive
Editor's Choice
Time to step up or face the music
ALLY SELBY
While there may be uncertainty surrounding the economic implications of the spreading COVID-19 pandemic, one thing is clear; if business leaders are not consistent, empathetic and clear with their response, they should prepare to face the music.
Is it time to lean on the Future Fund?
KANIKA SOOD
The government's $213 billion stimulus package is set to push up the country's total debt but experts say it is not reason enough to draw down on the sovereign wealth fund.
Super fighting a war on three fronts: KPMG
HARRISON WORLEY
Australia's superannuation sector is fighting a war on three different fronts, as the economic fallout of COVID-19 continues to bite.
How PYS changes caused 34% premium hikes
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Significant hikes in group insurance premiums have been put down to the Protecting Your Super reforms - with members of four superannuation funds facing premium increases of 34%.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Gregory Cantor
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AUSTRALIAN CATHOLIC SUPERANNUATION AND RETIREMENT FUND
Dignity is important for Greg Cantor. It underpins who he is, and it's what he has strived for 30 years to provide fund members each and every day. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something RmbT05g3