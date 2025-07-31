CALI launches review of Life Code

The Council of Australian Life Insurers (CALI) has appointed Peter Kell to lead an independent review of the Life Insurance Code of Practice (Life Code). The review will begin on 1 October 2025.

The Life Code sets enforceable standards life insurers agree to uphold when providing services to their customers, covering areas not addressed by the law including claims handling, complaints resolution and product design.

"This review will ensure the Life Code continues to reflect the needs of Australians, keeps pace with changing laws and regulations, and remains practical and easy to understand," CALI said.

Kell brings more than two decades of leadership in financial regulation and consumer policy. He has served as deputy chair of both the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).

Kell was also chief executive of CHOICE, where he was responsible for overseeing industry-wide reviews and strengthening accountability across the financial sector. He is currently the chair of the Financial Counselling Industry Fund.

CALI chief executive Christine Cupitt said the review is intended to be thorough, inclusive, and credible.

"Peter Kell is uniquely qualified to lead this review. Peter's deep expertise in industry codes and self-regulation, together with his clear commitment to improved consumer outcomes in financial services will be invaluable in strengthening the Life Code for the benefit of customers and the life insurance industry alike," Cupitt said.

"The Life Code is a cornerstone of how the industry commits to treating Australians fairly. This review is an important opportunity to hear from the community, consumer advocates, regulators, and the industry to ensure the code remains strong, relevant, and trusted."

Kell said he is looking forward to hearing a wide range of perspectives throughout the review process.

"Broad feedback will be critical to the success of the review and will help ensure the Life Code evolves to meet emerging challenges," Kell said.

A consultation paper to assist submissions will be made available on October 17, with submissions due by December 15. A final report is to be submitted by Kell on 30 June 2026.

Zurich Financial Services welcomed the announcement to formally review the Life Code.

Zurich chief executive Justin Delaney said the code plays an important role in holding insurers to a high standard.

"The decision to review the code and the industry's intention that it be registered with the regulator underline's a commitment to continually improving and achieving positive customer outcomes," Delaney said.

"Zurich looks forward to working with Mr Kell and the broader industry on this important task and contributing to evolving the critical safeguards the code provides to customers."

The code was first established in 2016 and was last revised and updated in July 2023, incorporating several changes across sales, underwriting, premium disclosures, claims, mental health, vulnerable customers, sanctions, clarity on navigating the code, and the introduction of new enforceable provisions.