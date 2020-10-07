NEWS
Executive Appointments
BT head of platforms departs
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 OCT 2020   12:34PM

BT has farewelled its head of platforms after close to 15 years with the business, commencing the hunt for a replacement.

A spokesperson for BT has confirmed the departure of Dina Kotsopoulos, effective last week.

Kotsopoulos led BT's platforms business since March of last year, having been promoted from the role of head of platforms, products management.

Kotsopoulos had been with BT for almost 15 years, having joined its contact centre as a part-time employee in 2006 and worked her way up through a number of roles, including Wrap product manager and head of Panorama management and implementation.

BT head of investment product solutions Rodney Greenhalgh has been appointed to the role in an acting capacity while the company finalises recruitment, the spokesperson said.

Greenhalgh has more than 30 years' experience in financial services, including serving close to a decade with BT.

Kotsopoulos' departure comes at a time when BT is undertaking a strategic review of a number of business divisions, including its platforms business.

Financial Standard profiled Kotsopoulos earlier this year, reflecting on her career in financial services and what kept her at BT all these years.

"I felt as though I was really helping people and I realised financial health is one of the most important things in life," she said.

"I knew I could really have an influence on people's lives; like I was adding value every single day.

"All the leaders I have had and the trust they had in me, and the opportunities they have given me, have kept me here with the business."

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
