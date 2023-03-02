Bridgewater to restructure, pushes for global expansion

Bridgewater Associates has announced a restructuring plan that includes cutting 100 jobs as it seeks to expand globally and invest more in artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The job cuts will affect approximately 7.7% of Bridgewater's workforce, which currently stands at around 1300 employees.

Bridgewater chief executive Nir Bar Dea said that the restructuring was necessary to free up resources and cut costs as the firm moves towards a more offensive strategy.

This move is part of a larger trend in the financial sector, as firms look to cut costs and adjust to a turbulent macroeconomic environment. Many financial firms, including major banks and asset managers, have announced job cuts in recent months.

Despite this, Bridgewater is looking to expand, with plans to increase its presence in Asia through Singapore. The firm sees opportunities in equities and sustainability products.

In addition to the job cuts, Bridgewater also announced that co-chief executive Mark Bertolini will be stepping down from his role and joining the company's board as an independent director.

The appointment comes just a few months after billionaire investor Ray Dalio, Bridgewater founder, handed over control of the firm.

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, Bridgewater also announced that it will cap its Pure Alpha hedge fund at 20% to 30% below its maximum size, which peaked at around $100 billion.

The firm hopes that by restricting access to a smaller pool of money, it can capture opportunities in other strategies and allocate resources for new initiatives.