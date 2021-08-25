NEWS
Executive Appointments
Bravura appoints chief executive

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 AUG 2021   12:04PM

Bravura Solutions promoted its global chief operating officer to chief executive as Tony Klim steps down.

Nick Parsons joined Bravura as its chief technology officer in 2007. He has since been in senior management roles including business development director before moving into his most recent role in 2020.

Parsons was chief technology officer at DST International for over 12 years and project manager at Videotron.

"Bravura is strategically well-positioned for the future, and I look forward to working together with my management team and colleagues globally to deliver exceptional results for our clients and our shareholders," Parsons said.

"We are witnessing considerable change in our core markets across the value chain. Whether it be the shift to vertical integration and increasing distribution accessibility in the UK, or the thrust to automate rather than outsource as in Australia and New Zealand, Bravura is well positioned to provide solutions."

Klim will step down on September 3 having been with the company for over 13 years and in the role of chief executive for a decade.

"During my tenure, Bravura has grown into a highly regarded and deeply trusted partner to some of the world's most important financial institutions. I am immensely proud of what our company has become. I have no doubt that Bravura's future remains very bright," Klim said.

In its full-year results, Bravura's net profit was down 14% to $34.6 million and its revenue was down 11% to $243 million. EBITDA was also down 15% to $49.3 million.

The decrease was due to COVID-19 causing a decline in professional services work in the UK which also impacted Bravura's sales pipeline.

"Despite the impact, we have responded to changing market conditions and evolved Bravura's strategy to stay well ahead of client needs. This will lead to greater flexibility for clients in the speed of their implementation and will help them smooth their IT spend," Klim said.

Read more: Bravura SolutionsTony KlimNick Parsons
