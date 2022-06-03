Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Boutique takes over Mason Stevens fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 3 JUN 2022   12:24PM

The recently launched Torica Capital has taken over as investment manager of the Mason Stevens Credit Fund.

Torica Capital took over the fund last month, subsequently renaming it the Torica Absolute Return Income Fund. Mason Stevens remains the responsible entity of the fund.

Fixed income and credit manager Torica Capital launched in March with backing from Clime Investment Management.

The boutique was founded by former Kapstream Capital managing director Raymond Lee and former Mason Stevens senior portfolio manager Alwyn Hung. Hung oversaw the fund in question while with Mason Stevens and will continue as portfolio manager at Torica, alongside Lee.

There are no changes to the fund's objectives, however the fees and costs have reduced. Investors will now pay management fees and costs of 0.77% per annum, down from 0.94%.

The fund aims to beat its benchmark, the RBA Cash Rate, by 2.5% after fees and expenses. As at April 30, it has returned 4.98% per annum since its 2013 inception and 2.96% over three years. For comparison, the benchmark saw 1.39% since the fund's inception and 0.32% over three years.

Read more: Mason StevensTorica CapitalAlwyn HungRaymond LeeClime Investment ManagementKapstream Capital
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Clime acquires private wealth firm
Datt Capital lashes board nominees
Mason Stevens names chief investment officer
Clime backs newly launched asset manager
Value strategy drags Clime's performance
Netwealth tops platform ratings
Mason Stevens builds on distribution capabilities
Clime finalises ownership deal, appoints CIO
Mason Stevens appoints new chief executive
Financial Advice Hub goes live

Editor's Choice

State Street nabs Russell managing director

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The regional managing director, head of implementation for Russell Investments will join State Street's portfolio solutions business in a leadership role.

Lifespan partners with OpenInvest to launch advice solution

ANDREW MCKEAN
Lifespan Financial Planning has launched a digital investing solution to help bridge the advice gap.

Nader Naeimi promoted at GIC

ELIZABETH FRY
The well-known former AMP Capital executive has been made managing director at the Singapore sovereign wealth fund.

DWS chief resigns amid greenwashing claims

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The chief executive of DWS Group is leaving the group next week, having resigned citing the ongoing allegations of greenwashing by the investment giant.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
14-16

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Welsh-Rose

HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY APAC AND HEAD OF SUSTAINABILITY SPECIALISTS
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Having spent much of the last two decades being told she was wrong, abrdn's Danielle Welsh-Rose is enjoying seeing progress on sustainability issues - but more change is needed. Jamie Williamson writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.