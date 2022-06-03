Boutique takes over Mason Stevens fund

The recently launched Torica Capital has taken over as investment manager of the Mason Stevens Credit Fund.

Torica Capital took over the fund last month, subsequently renaming it the Torica Absolute Return Income Fund. Mason Stevens remains the responsible entity of the fund.

Fixed income and credit manager Torica Capital launched in March with backing from Clime Investment Management.

The boutique was founded by former Kapstream Capital managing director Raymond Lee and former Mason Stevens senior portfolio manager Alwyn Hung. Hung oversaw the fund in question while with Mason Stevens and will continue as portfolio manager at Torica, alongside Lee.

There are no changes to the fund's objectives, however the fees and costs have reduced. Investors will now pay management fees and costs of 0.77% per annum, down from 0.94%.

The fund aims to beat its benchmark, the RBA Cash Rate, by 2.5% after fees and expenses. As at April 30, it has returned 4.98% per annum since its 2013 inception and 2.96% over three years. For comparison, the benchmark saw 1.39% since the fund's inception and 0.32% over three years.