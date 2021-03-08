Boutique manager hires from Talaria

Alphinity Investment Management has appointed Talaria's former director of business development as a client portfolio manager, to serve as a link between the investment and distribution teams.

Elfreda Jonker was previously director of business development at Talaria for over a year and half.

Prior to this, she spent 13 years at Deutsche Bank and was head of equity sales for its South African business.

Jonker spent two years at Goldman Sachs in New York as a project manager for interest rate, foreign exchange and credit derivatives products and worked at Deloitte in South Africa and Chicago.

Alphinity principal and chief executive Johan Carlberg said Jonker is a welcome addition to the team.

"Her role involves creating investment content for client marketing, representing our award-winning investment experts and working with Fidante to manage retail client relationships," he said.

The appointment comes after Jessica Cairns joined Alphinity in the newly created role of ESG and sustainability manager in October 2020.

The creation of the new role was aimed at more deeply integrating ESG related matters across its domestic and global equities funds as well as the Alphinity Sustainable Share Fund.

Research house Morningstar commenced covering the Sustainable Share Fund in its latest Australian Equities Sector Wrap, giving the fund a bronze rating.