Board departure at Sargon subsidiary

In another board departure, Sargon subsidiary Tidswell has bid farewell to a board director who chaired the investment committee.

Stephen Miller flagged his intention to resign from the trustee board and his committee roles with Sargon in December 2019, a spokesperson for the company said.

"[This is] due to a re-ordering of his personal priorities and plans to be out of the country for extended periods," the spokesperson said.

"He then agreed a transition period with the chair, with his resignation taking effect on 25 February 2020. The company is grateful to Stephen for his contribution."

Miller was a non-executive director on the boards for Tidswell Financial Services Ltd and Responsible Entity Partners Limited, joining in September, 2017.

The spokesperson said the Tidswell board has started to look for a replacement for Miller, and will make an announcement in due course.

Miller had previously headed BlackRock's Australian fixed income.

In addition to his role at Tidswell, Miller is currently an advisor on investment strategy for multi-boutique GSFM.

He said he plans to travel extensively over the coming year and took the decision to step down from the Tidswell board before Sargon's entering external administration (of which its subsidiaries are not a part).

Miller said he has scaled down the number of average number of days he spends in the Sydney-based GFSM role from nine a month to seven, in preparation on an extensive personal travel schedule for 2020.The Tidswell role, was based in Melbourne and had its meetings at a scheduled time, he said.

Tidswell acts as the responsible entity to a number of newer superannuation funds such as Student Super and Spaceship.

The Tidswell board is chaired by Mike Terlet and other directors include Andrew Peterson, Fiona McNabb and Ron Beard.

Sargon chair Rob Rankin resigned on January 23. A spokesperson said Rankin's resignation was unrelated to the January 29 appointment of receivers and managers for the main company.