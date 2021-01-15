BlackRock results reveal Aladdin trajectory

BlackRock's end-to-end operating system Aladdin is continuing along its trajectory of world domination, but COVID-19 has provided a blip in revenue growth.

BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink has said he wants to see technology revenue make up a third of all of BlackRock's total revenue by 2022.

Aladdin seems to be growing roughly in line with Fink's vision, but COVID-19 did present a challenge to its expansion.

During an earnings conference call, BlackRock chief financial officer Gary Shedlin said technology growth had been negatively impacted in 2020 with sales feeling the effect of the pandemic.

Technology services earnings were still up 11% for the quarter and 17% for the full year.

Shedlin insisted demand for the kind of risk management technology and operational efficiency Aladdin offers remains strong, but he said 2020 technology revenue was impacted by a lull in sales and contracting cycles associated with the pandemic.

He added that BlackRock intends to provide more transparency into Aladdin's growth momentum by reporting growth in terms of annual contract value (ACV). In 2020, ACV growth was up 12% on 2019.

The investment giant reported US$391 billion of full year total net inflows, reflecting 5% organic asset growth and 7% organic base fee growth, led by record flows in cash, active equity and alternatives and continued momentum in fixed income.

It was a strong quarter for BlackRock's active offering and there were close to record inflows to iShares ETFs. The quarter also capped off a record performance fee year for BlackRock, with $1.1 billion in performance fees earned over the year - more than double 2019 levels.

A single hedge fund strategy that delivered "exceptional performance" was responsible for roughly 60% of the performance fee earnings.

Compensation for BlackRock employees was up year on year by about half a million US dollars.

BlackRock also took a minority stake in Clarity AI, a sustainability analytics and data science platform. The platform's capabilities will be integrated with Aladdin.

"Investors are galvanized around sustainability as a critical consideration in managing immediate and future risks, and better data is foundational to this," BlackRock Aladdin head of sustainability Mary-Catherine Lader said.

"As BlackRock makes sustainability its standard for investing, we are committed to raising the standards for ESG data and technology.

"We're investing in new analytics and software in Aladdin and are also integrating capabilities from strategic partners like Clarity AI so clients can understand their investments' social and environmental impact and risks."

Recently, BlackRock has made several acquisitions aimed at expanding Aladdin's capabilities. In 2019, the company completed its acquisition of eFront, an alternative investment management software provider. The move vastly expanded Aladdin's alternatives capabilities.