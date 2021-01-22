BlackRock readies for crypto exposure

The world's largest asset manager is flirting with the idea of investing in cryptocurrency, priming two of its global funds to potential exposure to bitcoin futures.

Two filings with US watchdog the Securities and Exchange Commission reveal that two of BlackRock's funds - the BlackRock Global Allocation Fund and BlackRock Funds V - could potentially trade in bitcoin derivatives.

"Each fund may use instruments referred to as derivatives, which are financial instruments that derive their value from one or more securities, commodities (such as gold or oil), currencies (including bitcoin), interest rates, credit events or indices (a measure of value or rates, such as the S&P 500 Index or the prime lending rate)," SEC Form 497 shows.

The documents refer to several risks involved in using derivatives, specifically bitcoin futures, which "are not as heavily traded as other futures given that the bitcoin futures market is relatively new".

Further, BlackRock acknowledged that bitcoin futures experience technical and operational issues, making its prices unavailable at times.

"In addition, the cash market in bitcoin has been the target of fraud and manipulation, which could affect the pricing of bitcoin futures contracts," it said.

The Global Allocation Fund invests in global equities as well as debt across 40 countries and 30 currencies, split across a 60% (equities) to 40% (debt) basis.

The fund is managed by Rick Rieder, David Clayton and Russ Koesterich.

BlackRock Funds V invests is of fixed-income securities, including high-yield securities, international securities, emerging markets debt and mortgages, and is managed by Rieder, Bob Miller and David Rogal.